Etecsa’s much-awaited recharge offer has arrived: “Quintuplicate your balance”

Cuban telecommunications company S.A. (Atexa) has announced a new international promotion “Quintuplicate your Recharge + Unlimited Internet”.

This offer will be valid from 12th January to 21st January of the current year. We tell you all the information.

According to official information Place website, customers who receive an international recharge ranging from 500 CUP to 1,250 CUP have the opportunity to double the recharged balance five times, in addition to enjoying unlimited internet from 12:00 am to 7:00 am. There will be a possibility. Unlimited Internet will be valid for 30 days from receipt of last recharge.

For example, a customer who receives an international recharge of 500 CUP will receive 2,500 CUP plus unlimited internet in his main balance, valid for 30 days from the last recharge received.

Etecsa specifies that unlimited internet is activated as soon as the customer receives the last recharge. Additionally, if a customer has active Unlimited Internet from a previous promotion and receives an international recharge during the promotion period, the effective date of enjoying Unlimited Internet will be 30 days from the last recharge received.

ETECSA International Promotion: Quintuple your balance

As per the information provided, with the Unlimited Internet of this promotion, customers can access all national and international sites as long as it is between 12:00 AM to 7:00 AM. After that time, they will implement a discount for national and international navigation that is established and a discount is given for each megabyte (MB) used.

With the balance received in this recharge, customers will be able to perform all the actions that they normally do with their main balance: purchase of national and international calls, bags, packages, data plans, minutes and SMS, they will be able To make transfers, activate the Amigo plan.

If customers have active data resources (Bonus or LTE plans and packages), their effective date will not be extended. Top-up can be done only through international sites, not in MLC stores or using the TransferMobil platform.

The international recharge websites are: