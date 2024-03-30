Ethereum’s Buterin calls for ‘more good memecoins than bad’…

Vitalik Buterin was concerned about the current trend of “useless” memes.

However, he believes that charity and chain games can benefit from this trend.

Once again, Vitalik Buterin’s love-hate relationship memecoins This became clear in a recent proposal.

founder of Ethereum (ETH) Have always opposed memecoins. Expressing his skepticism about the bullish zone in the current bull cycle, he highlighted;

“This time, they are getting hot again, but in a way that makes many people uncomfortable because there is nothing particularly new and interesting about Memecoin.”

Buterin highlights crazy meme scene sunny Sunday)to add to it;

“Apparently a group of Solana memecoins have been super openly racist lately. And even non-racist memecoins often go up and down in price and add no value as a result.”

The founder stressed that he had “no enthusiasm for coins bearing the names of authoritarian political movements, scams, carpet-pulling…”.

But Buterin also believes that memecoins can be used for great purposes that generate value for each user.

Memecoin for charity and chain game

He highlighted that projects can generate entertainment and value at the same time. He proposed that memecoins could be useful in charity or on-chain games.

Buterin has donated millions of memecoins to charities and non-profit organizations in the past. For example, he was surprised after his recent gift Shiba Inu (SHIB) The AI ​​regulation advocacy group was outdone and exceeded their expectations.

Beyond charity, Buterin proposed using Memcoin in on-chain games to uplift low-income users, specifically citing Axie Infinity. (AXS) Case in Southeast Asia.

He summarized the proposal by highlighting that,

“At least more good memecoins than bad, ideally ones that support public goods rather than just enriching insiders and creators. But also, ideally, instead of coins and projects, create games that people enjoy participating in.”

In contrast, Solana’s founders see mememania as a network stress test For future development.

However, other series such as Avalanche (AVAX) And Arbitrage (ARB) Opted to explore Memecoin to attract development and usage into its ecosystem. So it looks like memes are here to stay, whether for entertainment, user growth, or chain growth.

This is an automatic translation of our English version.