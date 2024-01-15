EU leaders call for permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

For the first time since the war began, EU leaders call for ceasefire in Gaza (Europa Press)

This Thursday, for the first time since the war broke out between Israel and Hamas, its leaders European Union He asked A “human pause immediately leading to a permanent ceasefireThe release of all hostages and the provision of humanitarian assistance to all civilians in Gaza.

“When we unite at the European level, our influence is greater, (…) we show that we are a credible actor and that we can play a useful role in trying to convince the Israeli government,” said the president of Commented. Charles Michel, head of the European Council, at the end of the first day of the summit, which brings together the leaders of the 27 member states in Brussels until Friday.

The group’s statement in the final hours represents a change in its position so far. He advocated only a “humanitarian pause” And not for a “durable” ceasefire, even if that is in the future. Part of this new stance was influenced by the recent announcement usaWhich will also be revealed for the first time this Friday United Nations A Resolution Contains “Immediate ceasefire linked to release of hostages”,

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the news after arriving in Cairo and said that the text has already been presented to the Security Council and now, all that is left is the vote and approval of the 15 members.

The EU’s announcement came shortly after Blinken said the US had submitted a resolution to the UN calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages (EFE).



Thus, Michel added, the EU “takes into account” this proposal from Washington in view of its final declaration.

On the other hand, the leaders agreed on the need for Avoid ground action in Rafah since it This would threaten “a stable and lasting peace based on two states”, about which they maintain a “strong commitment”. At the same time, he pointed out that, although Israel has a duty to defend itself against the terrorist attacks of 7 October and, even, it must do so “in line with international humanitarian law”, he also expressed his “deep concern”. expressed about The devastating humanitarian situation in Gaza and its disproportionate impact on civiliansespecially children, as well as the imminent danger of famine” that these attacks spread.

On the contrary, the text indicates, coordination by all parties was considered an “essential” measure to guarantee “full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access” to the interior of the Strip “through all routes”.

Last week, the international community announced that, thanks to sustained efforts, the opening of a sea corridor from cyprus, which allows these basic supplies to enter the territory, avoiding some of the obstacles that arise on land. However, leaders stressed that despite the new options, the latter remains main provider of humanitarian aid”, which, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is about 500 trucks per day.

European leaders expressed concern “about the unprecedented loss of civilian life” and called on Netanyahu not to launch a ground campaign in Rafah as it would “worse an already devastating situation” (Reuters)

Regarding the dispute related to UNRWAThe United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, which has been held responsible on several occasions for the involvement or assistance of terrorists in attacks against Israel, said European leaders still Your work is “essential” For the well-being of Gaza’s civilians who were caught in the crossfire. However, he welcomed the launch of internal and external investigations to clarify the facts and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Finally, 27 people said they were “disappointed” following the presentation of the report prepared by the UN Special Representative, Pramila Patten, which reported that during incursions into Israeli territory in early October, acts of sexual violence And he demanded more from the entire international community restrictions Against Hamas fighters.

