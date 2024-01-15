Eugenie Bouchard admits she once refused a “date” with Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Eugenie Bouchard are among Canada’s most famous celebrities.

Ginny has been in the news for many years because of her tennis career.

And Bieber has been in the news for many years because he is one of the popular singers in the world.

Who is already ranked among the best rackets in the world (WTA), her recent appearance with her family members on the English show “Family Feud Canada” and show We talked for a few hours.

The thing is, she admitted on television that she once refused a “date” with Justin Bieber because she was already in a relationship:

We played a charity tennis match and afterward he asked me if I wanted to hang out with him, but I already had a boyfriend. So, I said no. -Eugénie Bouchard

In 2014, Bouchard openly revealed to Australian internationals that Justin Bieber would be her “dream date”.

Finally, a year later, in 2015, she got a chance to play with the singer in a doubles match.

This (friendly) meeting took place at the 11th edition of the Desert Smash Tournament, an event hosted by comedian Will Ferrell.

Eugenie also told host Gerry Dee that Bieber is bad at tennis.

One might wonder if Justin Bieber’s poor performance on Central played any role in Eugenie Bouchard’s decision at the end of the day…

