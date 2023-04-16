Euphoria characters: full list of actors

Since 2019, euphoria is one of the greatest series on television. Each production episode is an event and social networks boil week after week. One of the main reasons for this to happen is its cast.

Sam Levinson’s series has none other than Zendaya in the lead role and, with the arrival of its second season, the cast has only increased with the addition of musician Dominic Fike. In addition, the premise echoes with themes associated with young people, such as parties, drinking, sexuality, depression, social networks, grief and much more.

euphoria: check the list

There are more than fifteen main actors in the cast of euphoria throughout its two seasons. The 18 episodes of the series present different stories in depth, with different cores interacting with each other. Check below the list of actors and characters.

Zendaya as Rue Bennett

Euphoria characters: full list of 9 actors

The great protagonist of euphoria, Rue Bennett is a 17-year-old girl who recently got out of rehab, months after overdosing. Rue is the narrator of the series.

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn

Euphoria characters: full list of 10 actors

With Rue’s return, Jules arrives, a transgender girl who quickly becomes the protagonist’s best friend. Their relationship, however, is not very easy, as we see throughout the seasons.

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

Euphoria characters: full list of 11 actors

Rue’s best friend in her childhood, Lexi moves away from the character after her involvement with drugs, being away at the time of her overdose. We are introduced to a turbulent and distanced relationship, although we see glimpses of their friendship.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard

Euphoria Characters: Full List of 12 Actors

Lexi’s older sister, Cassie is one of the centers of the series. With a sexual history that haunts her, the character starts dating Chris McKay, an older football player. Cassie has image disorders and other mental issues.

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

Euphoria Characters: Full List of 13 Actors

Captain of the football team, Nate Jacobs is the typical school bully, however, he hides many secrets. Incredibly aggressive, Nate has problems with his father, Cal, and presents sexual issues, becoming involved in adultery and mysterious plots throughout the two seasons.

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

Euphoria characters: full list of 14 actors

East Highland’s most popular student, Maddy Perez is the on-and-off girlfriend of Nate Jacobs.

Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez

Euphoria characters: full list of 15 actors

Kat Hernandez is part of the popular girl group, although she has several self-esteem issues. fighting for the cause body positive, Kat starts making sexy videos online and explores her sexual desires. The character will not be part of the third season, however.

Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs

Euphoria characters: full list of 16 actors

One of the first characters we see in euphoria is Cal Jacobs, the misfit father of Nate Jacobs. Popular around town with his construction company, Cal has a double life that is eventually discovered by his son, putting everything in jeopardy.

Angus Cloud as Fez O’Neil

Euphoria characters: full list of 17 actors

The drug dealer who helped Rue when no one was there for her, Fez O’Neil becomes one of the main characters in season two, denying Rue drugs and taking care of her family.

Javon Walton as Ashtray O’Neil

Euphoria characters: full list of 18 actors

Fez’s younger brother, Ashtray grew up in the drug trade and learned to fend for himself. The young man follows in his adoptive brother’s footsteps, having a good heart.

Storm Reid as Gia Bennett

Euphoria characters: full list of 19 actors

Gia Bennett is Rue’s younger sister who found her unconscious having an overdose. Traumatized, Gia becomes suspicious of all of her sister’s actions.

Nika King as Leslie Bennett

Euphoria characters: full list of 20 actors

Leslie Bennett is Rue and Gia’s mother, whose relationship with her daughters is not always easy.

Aigee Smith as Chris McKay

Euphoria characters: full list of 21 actors

Cassie’s boyfriend Chris McKay goes off to college in season two and struggles, questioning his choices.

Colman Domingo as Ali Muhammed

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO Colman Domingo HBO Euphoria “Special Episode Part 1”

Ali Muhammed is a recovered drug addict and speaks constantly in Narcotics Anonymous, serving as Rue’s sponsor. Their relationship is turbulent, but he makes a point of helping her at all times.

Dominic Fike as Elliot

Euphoria Characters: Full List of 22 Actors

Introduced in the second season, Elliot is a young man who arrives in East Highland and becomes friends with Rue and Jules, however, he starts to have a turbulent relationship with the two.