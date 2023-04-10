‘Euphoria’ season 3 may jump FIVE years

In an interview with voguecostume designer Heidi Bivens declared that the 3rd season of ‘euphoria‘ should feature a time jump of five years – which makes sense considering Rue’s narration (zendaya) at the end of the second cycle.

“I will do everything I can to make Season 3 a success. I’m really looking forward to reading the scripts. There are discussions about the plot going through a time jump of approximately five years, where we follow these characters out of high school.”

She completes, “inclaughable, right? Knowing Sam (Levinson), it will be very interesting. He always challenges us, because he doesn’t like to do the same thing over and over again. It will be something new for viewers to discover.”

Filming for the next cycle is scheduled to begin in June.

Created by sam Levinsonthe series is based on the eponymous Israeli production released in 2012.

The plot is wrapped in drugs, sex, search for identity, traumas, social networks, love and relationships. All of these themes will be told through the eyes of Rue (Zendaya), a 17-year-old girl addicted to drugs and a liar.

The cast also has Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer It is Storm Reid.

