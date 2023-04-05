Euphoria Star Reveals Brave Reason for Leaving Show

Euphoria is one of the main series of today, winner of no less than 9 Emmy awards. Even so, this successful production starring Zendaya will have an important embezzlement after its 2nd season on HBO, with the departure of Barbie Ferreira from the cast. Months later, the actress finally explained the reasons for leaving Euphoria.



Photo: HBO / I love cinema

At the time of Barbie Ferreira’s departure from Euphoria, speculation arose about what would be the reason for this, with rumors that the actress would have fallen out with creator Sam Levinson behind the scenes of production. In an interview with the Armchair Expert podcast, she revealed that she left the series because of the direction of her character Kat Hernandez.

“I don’t think there was a place for her to go,” said the actress. “I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would fit the show. I don’t know if I would do her justice, and I think both parties knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to. interpret that and I think they didn’t want that either.”

Barbie Ferreira points out that it was a “struggle” to find storylines for her character in Season 2, which led to her departure from Euphoria. “It was a struggle to find the continuation of it. So it was really quite painful to watch and see the fans get upset. I just felt like maybe it’s like I over-welcomed it a little bit? So for me, I really felt well to think, ‘Okay, I don’t worry about it and we’re both not too worried about it,’ because it’s exhausting.”

Barbie Ferreira left Euphoria after its 2nd season

Barbie Ferreira announced her departure from Euphoria in August 2022 in an Instagram post after participating in the first two seasons of the HBO success.

“After four years of playing the most special and enigmatic character, Kat, I have to say a tearful goodbye. I hope that many of you have seen yourselves in her as I have and that she has brought you joy along your journey to character she is today. I put all my affection and love into her and I hope you can feel it. I love you, Katherine Hernandez”, said the actress goodbye.

Barbie Ferreira played Kat Hernandez, a character who was best friends with Maddie (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) in the first season. In Euphoria, Rue Bennett (Zendaya) is a 17-year-old girl who has just left rehab after taking an overdose. She has suffered from mental disorders since she was a child, which made her come into contact with drugs in her early teens. She is now trying to adapt to a “clean” life and goes back to school. And just like her, high school students face their own challenges, involving sex, drugs, friendships, romantic relationships, family conflicts, social networks and violence. As she struggles with chemical dependency, Rue must deal with all the traumas and secrets of adolescence and finds support in a new friend, Jules (Hunter Schafer), who has just moved to the city with her father and, little by little, turns into a love interest.

euphoria is renewed for season 3, still no premiere date. Meanwhile, the first two seasons are available on HBO Max.