‘Euphoria’: The third season will release in 2025 at the earliest

third season of Excitement It will take longer than originally thought. HBO has announced that a sequel to the successful series will be released in 2025 at the earliest.

The first season came in 2019 Excitement on HBO and on Play With Us, the predecessor to Streamz. The series was an instant success and so it was soon decided that there would be a sequel. However, problems immediately emerged, as the coronavirus crisis meant that the recording of Season 2 had to be postponed several times. Ultimately, HBO resolved this by releasing two specials in late 2020 and early 2021. This was followed by a second season in early 2022.

Now the recording of the third season also seems to be more difficult than expected. Initially, a 2023 release date was targeted, but this soon became unfeasible. Meanwhile, it has become clear that even 2024 will not work. “Ideally, we can release Season 3 in 2025,” HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi said in a conversation with deadline,

screenwriter strike and Sculpture

There are two reasons for this new delay. First, Hollywood is facing a screenwriter’s strike. As a result, it is not currently possible to continue working on the scenario of Excitement,

In addition, showrunner Sam Levinson has been busy with another project recently, titled Sculpture, The controversial series was supposed to release in early June, but it took a long time. During post-production of Sculpture worked on the script of ExcitementYes, but not ready yet. As a result, we cannot start recording at this time,” explains Orsi.

5 year old?

These multiple delays create problems in the case of content as well. Excitement, The first two seasons of that series are about students who are in their last and final year of secondary school and are therefore approximately 17 years old. Lead actress Zendaya (Rue Bennett) is now 26 years old. Her co-workers are also slowly getting too old to play the role of teenagers. For this reason, the third season may jump forward five years. Rumors about this have not yet been officially confirmed.