group b

France – Greece 1-0

Ireland – Gibraltar 3-0

France hard enough trouble Greece, The vice world champion gritted his teeth at the Greek defense before the break. The French eventually needed a penalty to break the resistance, which was converted by Mbappe. The Greek lights went out completely when Mavropanos was red carded after a controversial emergency break. France did not score again, but the Greeks also had thirteen minutes of injury time which was not enough to be dangerous.

Kylian Mbappe leads France to victory. , © EPA-EFE

Ireland passed after the break Gibraltar, Johnson and Ferguson demolished the resistance, with Idah striking the final chord in stoppage time. France leads with the most points. Greece are currently placed second with six points from three matches. Netherlands have played only two games and are currently placed fourth with three points.

group c

Ukraine – Malta 1-0

England – North Macedonia 7-0

ukraine Won by the narrowest margin in Slovakia’s Trnava malta with whom union captain Teddy Teuma was in the starting line-up and was replaced shortly before the end. Yarmolenko missed a penalty for the home side shortly after the break, with the Ukrainians getting another penalty twenty minutes later. Tsygankov put himself behind the ball and didn’t miss this time. Ex-Genkenar Malinowski played just over an hour with the home team, ex-Brügeling Sobol did not leave the bench.

England had a little trouble with north macedonia, The Balkan boys held on for half an hour, but the inimitable Harry Kane opened the scoring for England. Ten minutes later, the books were finally allowed in when Saka shot into the roof of the goal from a sharp angle: 2–0. Just before half time, Marcus Rashford provided the third goal on fifteen minutes with a final neck shot. Barely six minutes into the second half when Saka already had the forfeit score on the scoreboard with two hits.

In the standings, England leads with maximum points. Ukraine (six out of nine) and Italy (three out of six) compete for second place.

group d

Armenia – Latvia 2-1

Türkiye – Wales 2-0

Armenia Knocked Latvia Only at the time of injury. Tiknizyan gave the home side the lead just after half an hour, but Savalnieks equalized halfway through the second half. Armenia pushed on and was rewarded in stoppage time. Barseghyan kept his cool and converted the awarded penalty kick.

For turkey Even distancing yourself has become a lot of work. wales, The visitors lost Morel with a red card in the first half, but that didn’t give the Turks free jobs. Calhanoglu missed a penalty halfway through the second half, but Neuer finally found an opening. Ten minutes before the whistle, Gallner struck the death blow.

Turkey leads the group with nine points from four matches, but it will mainly look towards Croatia, which has played only two games and collected four points from it.

group h

Finland – San Marino 6-0

Northern Ireland – Kazakhstan 0-1

Slovenia – Denmark 1-1

Goal fair in Helsinki where Finland hit a six in the basket against San Marino. Hero of the evening was Daniel Hawkins. The 22-year-old midfielder from Norwegian Valerenga scored at least three times between minutes 65 and 74 to register a flawless hat-trick in barely nine minutes. The remaining goals were scored by Kamara, Kallmann and the indispensable Pucci.

Hakan on one of his three targets. , ©AFP

The top poster was played in Ljubljana where Slovenia drew with Denmark. Sporar gave the home team the lead after 25 minutes, before Hjlund equalized shortly before the break. There was no more goal after the break. Skov Olsen was in the starting line-up for Denmark, he was replaced after seventy minutes.

Finland lead with nine points from four matches. Slovenia, Denmark and Kazakhstan are tied at the second spot with seven points from four matches.

group i

Belarus – Kosovo 2-1

Israel – Andorra 2-1

SWITZERLAND – ROMANIA 2-2

group favorite Switzerland Initially there were some problems with the first chaser romania, Before the break, Basel striker Amdouni had scored twice, giving Helveten a confident lead. At least the Swiss thought so. Substitute Mihaila scored the equalizer in the 90th minute, and less than two minutes later, the same player scored a surprise equaliser.

There was much jubilation with the Romanians after they managed to score twice more in injury time. , © Reuters

Switzerland lead with ten points from four games, Romania are second with two points less, followed by Israel on one point, who are struggling to get past Andorra.