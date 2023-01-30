Europe rules in the BLAST Premier

It seems that the European teams are going through a good moment in Counter Strike. The six qualifiers for the BLAST Premier Spring Finals are from Europe. All of them have shown that they are one step above the rest in this qualifying round, playing at a high level.

FaZe and G2 Esports sweep upper bracket finals

FaZe faced in the final of group B to og, a final where they were superior in all aspects. on the map of Mirage started with the offensive role FaZe, a role that was not bad at all. The entries they were quite good and they managed to find themselves very comfortable in both sites, they finished the first round with an 8-6 in their favor. With the change of roles it cost them a little more, but they got 1-0 where the most outstanding was broky. on the map of Ancient started better og with 4 rounds in their favor, but they finished the first half 8-4 to FaZe. The Europeans managed to get through to the spring finals with a very resounding 2-0.

G2 Esports I was not going to lower the level and got a 2-0 against Na’VIthey started in hell defending the samurai, a role they fulfilled to perfection. Niko led the way on this first map where they finished 16-6. In the second duel those of jks they were again very superior where Niko he was again the best of the samurai, they got the victory with a 16-10 to qualify for the spring finals.

The winner’s path to the final

heroic He was going to get his pass to the finals with the victory against BIG, the Europeans got the pass with a 2-1 where they knew how to handle situations. They started the final on the map of Vertigoa scenario where they were infinitely superior and achieved victory with a 16-3, those of TeSeS They started on defense and were unwavering, managing to adjust to various situations. came the retakes and both defended well sites. with the role of terrorists they were superior and finished with a bulky result of 16-3.

The second duel was going to BIGwho scrambled not to lose hope. BIG he was going to take this second map with a result of 16-12 where the best of them was syrsoN which ended with a result of 25-18.

The Europeans were going to secure their place in the finals in the decide that was played in hell. those of cadian They were not willing to not qualify and they played at a very good level. They finished 16-10 where the most outstanding of the European side was stavn. In this way they sneaked into the late spring.

Astralis was going to have the longest way, they had to qualify for the final of the loser bracket. They started playing against Ninjas in Pajamasthe Europeans got their pass to the final of the loser bracket with suffering. They had to go to decide where they were 16-10. They knew how to come back to finish 2-1 and go to the end.

In the final, the European team followed the same formula, they started the first map with a defeat and then ended up coming back. The comeback began in Vertigo where the performance of device Y blameF The European team was key, both players pulled the bandwagon in the most difficult situations. They started on the defending side, which they weren’t very good at, ending up 8-7 against. However, with the change of roles they took out all their offensive potential to turn the score around and finish with a 16-14 in their favor.

came to Ancient where everything was at stake, it was a very even match and it had to be decided in extra time. Both teams gave a very good level, but finally heroic was going to take the victory with a 19-17 where blameF He was the best of the European team.

It was the turn of Na’VI who was playing the final of the qualifier against complexity, another duel that came to decide. The European team started well on the map of Anubis, although in the first side with the defensive role they were not entirely successful and ended with a 7-8 against. However, with the role of terrorist they found their best comeback to make it 16-14.

The energy in the @Complexity camp went through the roof after this clutch by hallzerk 💥#BLASTPremier @eposaudiogaming pic.twitter.com/Plcxscfbe3 — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) January 28, 2023

on the second map complexity was superior, they played better on both sides finishing with a score of 16-11 to even the score.

Already in the decide Na’VI I would go back to overcome a complicated situation. This time they were not successful on the offensive side, but they were very good on defense. They got several rounds based on retakes and they handled themselves well in both sites. The most outstanding of the European group in this third map was s1mple which ended with 31 casualties in his personal account. In this way they qualified for the spring finals.

Europe is going through a good moment of form in the BLAST Premier, the 6 teams qualified for the spring finals are European. Some finals that promise and a lot.