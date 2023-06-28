European auction record: 86 million euros for a painting by Gustav Klimt

Paintings woman with fetcher A 1918 book (‘Lady with Fan’) by Gustav Klimt (1862-1918) fetched the equivalent of 86 million euros at an auction at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday. This is the highest amount ever paid for an artwork at auction in Europe.

Record yields are not unexpected. Never before has Sotheby’s offered a work of art in Europe with such a high expected return: at least 75 million euros. The old European auction record dates back to 2010. then a statue by Alberto Giacometti, l’homme qui marche (‘Walking Man Eye’) from 1960, for 74 million euros from the owner.

Klimt painted woman with fetcher just before his death in 1918. It was the last completed painting by the Austrian artist.

This is not an auction record for Klimt. Last year, Christie’s in New York auctioned a forest scene for the equivalent of 104 million euros. At a private sale in 2006, a lot was paid for one of Klimt’s works. Cosmetics magnate Ronald Lauder paid according to that year’s the new York Times $135 million for a 1907 portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer by Klimt.

A Hong Kong bidder, who participated in the auction yesterday, placed the highest bid for ‘Lady with Fan’.

