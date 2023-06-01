“What I don’t understand about de Crew’s analysis is that he thinks nature restoration and climate policy are two different things.” This is how the President of the European Sub-Commission, Frans Timmermans, reacted in ‘Terzac’ to the Belgian Prime Minister’s change of course on the European Nature Restoration Act.

Prime Minister Alexander de Crew clashed with his green and socialist coalition partners last week when he announced he was in favor of a pause in European decision-making on nature restoration legislation. The prime minister said he feared the cart could be overloaded if, in addition to the targets for CO2 emissions, standards on, for example, nature restoration were also tightened.

“What I don’t understand about De Kru’s analysis is that he thinks nature restoration and climate policy are two different things. You can’t implement climate policy without nature restoration”, Timmermans argued. Dia, one of the architects of the draft regulation within the Commission. “A big part of our climate policy is based on solutions that come from nature, but nature has to be able to do that. Dead forest doesn’t absorb CO2”.

Timmermans de Crew’s statement hears an echo of French President Emmanuel Macron’s, but the commission’s vice-chairman pointed out that Macron had also said he was not working to push for a break on legislation that is already on the table, But working on future law. , “France is one of the biggest supporters of the nature restoration law”.

In a brief response from Moldova, De Crew stressed that it wanted to listen to the concerns of companies and citizens. “If we are going to bring down greenhouse gas emissions, it will not depend on Mr Timmermans on his big words in a European bubble. Then it will depend on our companies and our citizens, who understand that they have to do it, who I know this is going to be a huge effort. But then I want to hear their concerns as well.”