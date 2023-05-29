European Tour Order of Merit: Van Veen weekend winner, many Dutch losers

Following last weekend’s European Darts Grand Prix, the PDC European Tour Order of Merit has been updated yet again. With 9 of the 13 tournaments on the PDC European Tour 2023 already played, it is becoming increasingly clear which players have a good chance of playing in the PDC European Championship. Ultimately, the PDC European Tour determines which of the 32 players may report for the PDC European Championship after 13 PDC European Tour events.

Gerwyn Price has moved Michael van Gerwen to third. Rob Cross jumps from thirteenth to fourth, thanks to his win at Sindelfingen. European Darts Grand Prix runner-up Luke Humphreys has climbed from eighth to fifth. Damon Heta moved up a place thanks to his semi-final finish and is now in sixth place. European champion Ross Smith moved from 21st to 15th. Raymond van Barneveld entered the top 20, where Hagenij entered the weekend ranked No. 24. Thanks to his quarterfinal spot, Gian van Veen moved up from 98th to 48th and is therefore on top. Weekend winner.

Dirk van Duijenbode is in sixth to ninth place. Danny Knoppert has slipped from 10th to 13th. Dimitri van den Bergh turned 19th into 21st.

Krzysztof Ratajski has reached the top 32. The Polish eagle is now ranked No. 25, where it entered the weekend at No. 34. Madar Razma also has a spot in the virtual arena for the European Championship. The Latvian moved from 39th to 31st. Riccardo Pietrzko, who finished 31st, and Ryan Mickel and Jim Williams, who finished 32nd, are currently out of the boat.

PDC European Tour Order of Merit as of May 29

Top 40 supplemented with Dutch and Belgian

1.Dave Chisnall 92,000

2. Gervin Price 72,000

3. Michael van Gerwen 71,000

4. Rob Cross 61,000

5. Luke Humphreys 60,000

6. Damon Hata 58,000

7. Johnny Clayton 56,500

8. Michael Smith 52,000

9. Dirk van Duyvenbode 51,000

10. Peter Wright 46,000

11. Josh Rock 42,500

12. Nathan Aspinall 42,000

13. Danny Knoppert 38,500

14. Martin Schindler 28,500

15. Daryl Gurney 23,750

15. Ross Smith 23,750

17. Joe Cullen 22,500

17. Ryan Searle 22,500

19. Andrew Gilding 20,500

20. raymond van barneveld 17,750

21. Dimitri van den Berg 17,000

22. Jose de Sousa 16,750

23. Stephen Bunting 16,500

24. Steve Beaton 16,000

25. Krzysztof Ratajski 14,750

26. Keon Barry 14,500

27. Gabriel Clemens 14,000

27. Chris Dobe 14,000

29. Brendan Dolan 12.750

30. Ian White 12,500

31. Matt Campbell 11,500

31. Madar Razma 11,500

33. Keegan Brown 9,750

33. Riccardo Pietrzko 9.750

35. Ryan Mikel 9,000

35. Jim Williams 9,000

37. Bradley Brooks 8,750

37. Dylan Slevin 8,750

37. mario vandenbogerde 8,750

40. berry van peer 8,000

41. Kim Huybrechts 7,750

45. Martin Taylor 7,500

48. Gian van Veen 7,250

50. Mike De Decker 6,500

58. Martin Dragut 5,250

59. Richard Veenstra 5,000

59. Jermaine Vatimena 5,000

65. Andy Battens 4,000

69. Jail Klaasen 3,750

69. Mike Kouwenhoven 3,750

69. Geert Nantjes 3,750

69. Vincent van der Voort 3,750

69. Geoffrey de Zwaan 3,750

87. Jeroen Mioch 2,500

87. Damian Moll 2,500

87. Brian Raman 2,500

103. Jules Van Dongen 1,250

103. Christian Kist 1,250

103. Tony Martinez 1,250

103. Owen Roelofs 1,250

103. Francois Schwein 1,250

103. Jeffrey Sparidan 1,250

103. Jürgen van der Velde 1,250

103. Niels Zonneveld 1,250