European Tour Order of Merit: Van Veen weekend winner, many Dutch losers

Following last weekend’s European Darts Grand Prix, the PDC European Tour Order of Merit has been updated yet again. With 9 of the 13 tournaments on the PDC European Tour 2023 already played, it is becoming increasingly clear which players have a good chance of playing in the PDC European Championship. Ultimately, the PDC European Tour determines which of the 32 players may report for the PDC European Championship after 13 PDC European Tour events.
Gerwyn Price has moved Michael van Gerwen to third. Rob Cross jumps from thirteenth to fourth, thanks to his win at Sindelfingen. European Darts Grand Prix runner-up Luke Humphreys has climbed from eighth to fifth. Damon Heta moved up a place thanks to his semi-final finish and is now in sixth place. European champion Ross Smith moved from 21st to 15th. Raymond van Barneveld entered the top 20, where Hagenij entered the weekend ranked No. 24. Thanks to his quarterfinal spot, Gian van Veen moved up from 98th to 48th and is therefore on top. Weekend winner.
Dirk van Duijenbode is in sixth to ninth place. Danny Knoppert has slipped from 10th to 13th. Dimitri van den Bergh turned 19th into 21st.
Krzysztof Ratajski has reached the top 32. The Polish eagle is now ranked No. 25, where it entered the weekend at No. 34. Madar Razma also has a spot in the virtual arena for the European Championship. The Latvian moved from 39th to 31st. Riccardo Pietrzko, who finished 31st, and Ryan Mickel and Jim Williams, who finished 32nd, are currently out of the boat.
PDC European Tour Order of Merit as of May 29
Top 40 supplemented with Dutch and Belgian
1.Dave Chisnall 92,000
2. Gervin Price 72,000
3. Michael van Gerwen 71,000
4. Rob Cross 61,000
5. Luke Humphreys 60,000
6. Damon Hata 58,000
7. Johnny Clayton 56,500
8. Michael Smith 52,000
9. Dirk van Duyvenbode 51,000
10. Peter Wright 46,000
11. Josh Rock 42,500
12. Nathan Aspinall 42,000
13. Danny Knoppert 38,500
14. Martin Schindler 28,500
15. Daryl Gurney 23,750
15. Ross Smith 23,750
17. Joe Cullen 22,500
17. Ryan Searle 22,500
19. Andrew Gilding 20,500
20. raymond van barneveld 17,750
21. Dimitri van den Berg 17,000
22. Jose de Sousa 16,750
23. Stephen Bunting 16,500
24. Steve Beaton 16,000
25. Krzysztof Ratajski 14,750
26. Keon Barry 14,500
27. Gabriel Clemens 14,000
27. Chris Dobe 14,000
29. Brendan Dolan 12.750
30. Ian White 12,500
31. Matt Campbell 11,500
31. Madar Razma 11,500
33. Keegan Brown 9,750
33. Riccardo Pietrzko 9.750
35. Ryan Mikel 9,000
35. Jim Williams 9,000
37. Bradley Brooks 8,750
37. Dylan Slevin 8,750
37. mario vandenbogerde 8,750
40. berry van peer 8,000
41. Kim Huybrechts 7,750
45. Martin Taylor 7,500
48. Gian van Veen 7,250
50. Mike De Decker 6,500
58. Martin Dragut 5,250
59. Richard Veenstra 5,000
59. Jermaine Vatimena 5,000
65. Andy Battens 4,000
69. Jail Klaasen 3,750
69. Mike Kouwenhoven 3,750
69. Geert Nantjes 3,750
69. Vincent van der Voort 3,750
69. Geoffrey de Zwaan 3,750
87. Jeroen Mioch 2,500
87. Damian Moll 2,500
87. Brian Raman 2,500
103. Jules Van Dongen 1,250
103. Christian Kist 1,250
103. Tony Martinez 1,250
103. Owen Roelofs 1,250
103. Francois Schwein 1,250
103. Jeffrey Sparidan 1,250
103. Jürgen van der Velde 1,250
103. Niels Zonneveld 1,250