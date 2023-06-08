Eurozone economy in recession | Newspaper

The Eurozone economy entered recession in the first three months of the year. This is reflected in Thursday’s Eurostat data.

Eurozone GDP shrank 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of this year, the same as in the last quarter of last year. Two consecutive quarters with negative growth means there is a — technical — recession.

This is the new estimate from Eurostat. A preliminary estimate called for a still modest increase in the first quarter of 0.1 percent. Economists had expected zero growth. The Eurozone has experienced a recession since the Corona pandemic.

It was already clear that Germany – Europe’s largest economy – had entered recession at the start of the year. The Netherlands saw growth slow to 0.7 percent in the first quarter, while France’s economy grew by 0.2 percent. Luxembourg, on the other hand, experienced an increase of 2 percent.

Belgium grew 0.5 percent in the first quarter, outperforming neighbors Germany, the Netherlands and France. A survey by the National Bank in the second quarter recently showed that our country’s companies are “moderately optimistic”.

Economists expect the economy in the eurozone to pick up again in the second quarter.