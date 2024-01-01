Eva Green as a “Crazy Mary Poppins”

After playing vampire witches in “Dark Shadows,” Eva Green reunited with Tim Burton for the 2016 adaptation of the best-selling novel “Miss Peregrine and the Peculiar Children.” In this film, the French actress played the role of “Crazy Mary Poppins”.

Miss Peregrine: Eva Green reunites with Tim Burton

In 2016, four years after touring for the first time under his direction dark ShadowsEva Green has collaborated again with Tim Burton for the film Miss Peregrine and the Peculiar Children, i fin dark Shadows She played a supporting role, the French actress this time playing the title role of this film, which is based on the novel of the same name by Ransom Riggs, published in 2011.

The plot takes place in a fantastic world where we discover an orphanage run by Miss Peregrine (Eva Green), a woman with extraordinary abilities, most notably the ability to transform into Falcon, the fastest bird in the world. She protects children with unique powers, Living in a time loop isolated from external threats,

Following the death of his grandfather, young Jacob (Asa Butterfield) finds himself immersed in this mysterious universe After exploring the orphanage and its lovely inhabitants.

A “Crazy Mary Poppins”

Eva Green, a fan of Tim Burton’s work since she was a teenager, describes their first meeting as “magical”, when the director wanted to offer her the role of Angelique Bouchard, the witch. dark Shadows, So the actress didn’t think twice before accepting the new collaboration with the director. To introduce her to the character, the latter simply told her that it was a “scary Poppins” (a scary Mary Poppins), a nickname which Eva Green then changed to “crazy Mary Poppins”.

For the purposes of filming, the actress faced a major challenge: working on her English pronunciation to be able to speak very fast, To generate the speed of the Peregrine FalconBut he also has the challenge of constantly fighting against time to protect his personal inhabitants who could fall into the wrong hands.

In 2019, Eva Green and Tim Burton collaborated for the third time dumbo, a live-action adaptation of the classic Disney cartoon. In this film, the actress played the role of a French trapeze artist, who keeps a small elephant with big ears under her wings.