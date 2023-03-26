Eva Green Says Film Could Have ‘Dead’ Her Career | Pop

Eva Greenknown for films such as 007: Casino Royale It is 300: Rise of the Empire, is suing production companies over fees for a film she was supposed to star in but never got off the ground. The actress told a London court on Monday, 1/30, that he would not make a “B movie”, saying that it could end his career while making quality productions was his “religion”.

The French actress is suing the White Lantern Films and the SMC Specialty Finance for US$ 1 million (a little more than R$ 5 million) which she alleges is due to the breakdown of independent film planning”The Patriot“, in which she would be the protagonist.

1 of 3 Eva Green arriving at trial — Photo: Reuters Eva Green arriving at the trial — Photo: Reuters

The production company has launched a breach of contract lawsuit against Green, blaming her for the sci-fi film’s failure before it went into production in late 2019, saying she never intended for the film to go ahead.

Testifying at London High Court, the 42-year-old actress said the film’s script was one of the best she’s ever read and that she “really fell in love with this story”.

“It was very emotional…a soldier role that I’ve never played before. It was about climate change, it was very close to my heart,” he recalled.

2 of 3 Eva Green in London — Photo: Reuters Eva Green in London — Photo: Reuters

In their written submissions, attorneys for White Lantern Films said Green made unreasonable demands on crew, locations and equipment. They cited WhatsApp messages from the actress in which she described one producer as an “idiot” who should be fired and another as “evil”. She also described the film’s financiers as “idiots” and some proposed crew members as “s**t peasants”.

“I wanted to make the most brilliant movie possible,” Green told the court, agreeing with White Lantern Films attorney Max Mallin that making a “B movie” could end his career.

3 of 3 Eva Green and Daniel Craig in ‘007: Casino Royale’ — Photo: IMDB Eva Green and Daniel Craig in ‘007: Casino Royale’ — Photo: IMDB

Asked by Mallin, a lawyer for the production company, if the director had approached her to make a “shit B movie” for $1 million, she said no. The actress stated that she didn’t care about the money and yes, making good films, which is “her religion”.

Green, whose lawyers say they have never broken a contract or missed a day of filming in their 20-year career, said he could have secured a quality film by hiring a strong core crew, but the producers were unwilling to pay industry standard rates.

“I was probably naive,” she said.

The trial will conclude next week and will determine the final sentence at a later date.

* With information from Reuters agency