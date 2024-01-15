Eva Longoria and Emma Stone shine on the DGA Awards red carpet

The actresses caused a sensation at the Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills this Saturday, February 10.

Awards season is in full swing. The 76th event takes place this Saturday, February 10, in Beverly HillsI DGA Awards Ceremony (Directors Guild of America). The ceremony honors directors and rewards the year’s extraordinary creations from the big and small screens.

Among the celebrities of the seventh art present on the occasion, we find Eva Longoria who did not go unnoticed with her sparkling dress. Eva Longoria, interpreter of the character Gabrielle Solis in the famous hit series “Desperate Housewives”, actually posed for photographers with a gold backless dress.

Also on the red carpet for the event was Emma Stone, who wore a powder pink dress with a plunging neckline. During this awards evening, the names that marked cinema this year joined the prestigious list of guests such as Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling, Martin Scorsese and Cillian Murphy.

Christopher Nolan, winner of the evening

Christopher Nolan won against Greta Gerwig. In fact, among the films in the running to win the Best Film of the Year award at the DGA Awards, “Oppenheimer” once again faced “Barbie”. At the end of the evening, the director won, also defeating Martin Scorsese and his feature film “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Christopher Nolan said on stage, “The idea that my peers think I deserve this award means everything to me.”

On March 10, the Oscars of 2024 will be held, a new opportunity for “Oppenheimer” to win the award with approximately 13 nominations during the evening.