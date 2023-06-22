Eva Mendes doesn’t fall for flirtatious Will Smith’s moves in Hitch

Will Smith steps in Hitch dating coach alex hitchens He knows how to get even the biggest sucker out of a woman. Will you watch as Hitch finds himself falling in love with a woman who is unreceptive to his advances.

Relationships can sour Hitch Rely on the seduction skills of Alex ‘Hitch’ Hitchens (Will Smith) for a fee. He whispers the perfect phrases for Casanova to charm the woman of his dreams.

Hitch

The woman Hitch himself is in love with turns out to be very difficult to find. Will Pyaar Ka Doctor be able to hook the woman of his dreams?

It was not easy to choose the actress for whom the role of the girl with hitch fall was to be played. In an interview with MSNBC, Will Smith revealed that the studio didn’t want an African-American actress because people Hitch Will see it as a ‘black film’. “There’s a myth that the world doesn’t want to see him,” Smith said.

A white actress and a black actor were also not possible, he explains: “It works all over the world, but not in the United States.”

Eva Mendes

After much deliberation, the choice fell on Cuban-American Eva Mendes: apparently the Latina could pass the American bracket.

good guess from the studio owners, because Hitch Became a huge success. With a gross of $368 million, it is one of the highest-grossing romantic comedies of all time.

Incidentally, it is not the first time that Eva Mendes is working with Will Smith: she could already be seen in the video clip of his hit in 1998 miami, will smith had to be on set Hitch Shamelessly admitting that he doesn’t remember.