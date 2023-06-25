Even an NBA player notices Emma Meisemann’s dazzling new performance: “If you like basketball…”

The Belgian Cats did not miss out on creating history in the semi-finals against France at the European Women’s Basketball Championship. Emma Meissmann became the Woman of the Match once again.

Led by Meesemann, the Cats led 18–8 after the first quarter. Meesemann had 12 points on his account. Julie Wanlu’s engine also overheated in the second quarter. He made at least four three-pointers and was a big part of the 44-30 halftime score.

The third quarter went to Les Blas 10-16, reducing the margin to eight units with 10 minutes remaining. Wanlu seemed to end Remonte’s hopes in France right away, getting closer to 5 points with the next three-pointer, early in the fourth and last quarter, but the French suddenly rebounded about a minute and a half into the end 2. up to the units. Finally, Belgium shuddered.

Meesemann again played a star role with a total of 24 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Wanlu had 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. On the other hand, Sandrine Gruda got 17 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Even Nicolas Batum took note of Meismann’s exploits. The Frenchman of the LA Clippers (NBA) sent out a wonderful tweet. “If you like basketball, put your television on the semi-final between Belgium and France to watch Emma Meismann.”

Belgium thus avenged their quarter-final loss at the 2019 European Championships. At that point, the Cats lost 84–80 in Belgrade after overtime.

Spain will be the opponent in the gold medal fight on Sunday. La Rosa defeated Hungary 69–60 earlier in the day to secure first place for the final battle.

Thanks to qualifying for the final, the Belgian women look to better two bronze medals at the 2021 editions in Valencia and the 2017 editions in Prague. At the World Cup in Sydney, they finished fifth last year, following a fourth-place finish in Tenerife in 2018. Disappointment followed with a seventh-place finish at the 2021 Games and a narrow loss to hosts Japan in the quarter-finals.