Even in Italy, they know Lukaku will have to make peace (again) with the replacement: “He makes us feel warm, but…”

It is a topic of conversation at Inter ahead of the Champions League final against Manchester City. Who will be Lautaro Martinez’s striker brother? Based on previous matches, Inter coach Simone Inzaghi will return to first choice Edin Dzeko (37). But can this choice be justified despite Romelu Lukaku (30) being in perfect form?

In la gazzetta dello sport It is – what else would you have expected – about the final of the Champions League. The spotlight is on the battle between two Inter strikers: Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku. Both are looking to win their spot at the base next to the irreplaceable Lautaro Martinez. In recent games, Inzaghi has chosen the Bosnian to join Martinez in attack. An option the Italian would probably like. Why would that even change? For a while, it worked well every time and the 37-year-old striker showed why he gains confidence the right way.

man with a mission

However, the Italian newspaper also asks a valid question. Shouldn’t Romelu Lukaku always be in the starting line-up when in top form? The Red Devil burns with a variety of motivations. So far, Lukaku doesn’t have good memories of finals in European tournaments. In 2020 he lost Inter to Europa League specialist Sevilla. In the 2013 European Super Cup – Lukaku was then active with Mourinho’s Chelsea – he missed a penalty in the penalty shootout against Bayern Munich. Lukaku also has something to prove to the critics of the Premier League. After some good runs at West Bromwich and Everton, the Red Devils failed to keep up with an English top team (Chelsea (2x) and Manchester United).

Lukaku is disappointed after missing a penalty against Bayern Munich. , © AP

numbers don’t lie

They see that Belgium is no longer the same person as it was a few years ago la gazzetta Too. Romelu exudes a kind of zen-like calmness and has become super skilful from the penalty spot as well. Of the eighteen penalties that the Red Devils have already kicked Nerazzurri, He kicked them all past the keeper. Furthermore, he is in the best physical condition since his return to Milan.

In terms of numbers, Lukaku has outdone the Bosnian athlete. Despite the fact that he was only on the field for a total of 144 minutes and was never allowed to start from the start, big roman The only one to score or provide an assist in every round. they are in an opinion piece la gazzetta too clear. “We are warming up from Belgium. Still, Dzeko has a small head start in the hierarchy over Simone Inzaghi. Let’s hope our Red Devil can be as decisive as a super sub?