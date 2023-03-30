Even with a concert canceled due to heavy rain in Mexico, Billie Eilish takes the stage and sings some songs; watch | Music

Continuing the “Happier Than Ever” world tour, Billie Eilish was ready at the Foro Sol, in Mexico City, this Wednesday, for her concert. However, heavy rains hit the town and the show had to be cancelled, according to the organization of the event. Despite that, the 21-year-old American singer didn’t let fans go home empty-handed. She took the stage and performed some acoustic songs. Images of her “pocket show” are reverberating on social networks, while netizens leave many praises for her attitude.

According to Ocesa, the company responsible for the show, the presentation was rescheduled for this Thursday, so that all tickets purchased for the show on the original date are still valid.

“If your tickets get wet and become illegible, please contact ticketmaster via your Twitter account @serviciotm or via the help button on your account at ticketmaster.com.mx,” the organization added in a statement.

In a previously published note, Ocesa explained that Billie Eilish’s show on Wednesday was canceled due to strong winds and rain.

“The weather conditions recorded today in Mexico City prevent the Billie Eilish concert, scheduled for this March 29 at Foro Sol, and this forces us to postpone it to a new date in the near future”, he said.

The company also reported that the singer was already on site along with the production team and “had every intention of making her presentation”.

“However, after evaluating the conditions, it was informed that such (presentation) would be impossible in order to safeguard the safety of those present in the event of rain and strong winds”, he added.

The company also made it possible for fans to request a refund if they so desired.