Event Recap: Fortnite Champion Series 2023 | #Games #Esports | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Total prize pool of $10 million dollars, dates, face-to-face championship, and more!

The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) return in 2023 with a new “Major” structure, a total prize pool of $10 million for the year, and a live FNCS Global Championship event. Get ready for FNCS Major 1, which will kick off on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Watch the trailer for FNCS 2023 HERE.

FNCS GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 IN DENMARK

Fortnite Competitive plans to celebrate the “FNCS Global Championship 2023”a face-to-face tournament, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Get ready to see – or be one of – the top 75 duos from around the world to compete for a piece of the $4 million prize pool!

NEW FNCS 2023 FORMAT: FNCS MAJORS

The FNCS will return this year with a duos format for 2023. At the end of each weekly competition FNCS Major 1, each duo that has participated will receive series points based on their performance and results. The top 40 duos that have accumulated the most points in the series leaderboard over three weeks will go on to the grand finale of FNCS Major 1.

The FNCS Major 1 Grand Final will take place in March 2023. The duos with the highest cumulative score on the FNCS Major 1 Grand Finals leaderboard will win a share of the $2 million prize pool, with the best of each region will advance to the FNCS Global Championship 2023.

FNCS TRANSMISSIONS 2023

The FNCS Majors will be broadcast across multiple platforms in 2023. Fans will be able to watch the FNCS in-game at Legend’s Landing (island code: 3303-7480-5925), in the official FNCS live stream in the official languages, or natively through any of the links that appear HERE or use the Clean Feed to create your own watch party.

For more anime, manga, videogames and geek & tech news, remember to visit: MultiAnime.com.mx

Source: Press Release