Every Fishstick Skin In Fortnite, Ranked

Fishstick, who first appeared in Season 7, has been one of the most beloved NPCs to be discovered in Fortnite, though they’re more than just a friendly face to see on the island. Players have also enjoyed a wide range of skins based on the orange creature, inspired by everything from movie characters to even holidays. With a total of nine different iterations, here is our ranking of all the Fishstick skins in Fortnite.

What are the best Fishstick skins in Fortnite?

9) Fa-la-la-la Fishstick

Fa-la-la-la Fishstick is the animal’s only Christmas cosmetic, fittingly donning a classic green and white elf costume. Although owners of the skin will not be able to alter its appearance, it comes packaged with The Fishcracker, a wooden Back Bling modeled after the skin. As most can expect, the Fa-la-la-la Fishstick has been known to mainly appear in the Item Shop each December during Winterfest events at a cost of 1,200 V-Bucks.

8) Crossbow

Fishstick may be known for being an aloof and fun-loving character, but Triggerfish disagrees. He depicts the NPC doing his best Rambo impersonation, sporting menacing face paint, a long headband, and military gear. Better yet, the cosmetic comes with two additional styles, including one that gives the fish a high-tech helmet. Triggerfish hits the Item Shop rotation on average once a month and is priced at 1,200 V-Bucks.

7) Fish Skull

Fishskull has earned a reputation as a great cosmetic to use when playing stealth. This is because the skeleton outfit is incredibly thin and dazzles in nothing more than black and white, ultimately making it difficult for opponents to see Fishskull from afar. However, if you want this perk, you’ll need more than just V-Bucks. The Halloween skin belongs exclusively to the Skull Squad bundle, which appears in the store every October for $19.99 USD.

6) Giller Contract

Evidently inspired by James Bond, Contract Giller places the flounder in an all-black three-piece suit and offers an optional accessory of sunglasses. He’s also accompanied by a baby Fishstick, as Contract Giller comes with the adorable Dorsal Destroyer Back Bling. That being said, the cosmetics can only be obtained from the Bassassin Challenge Pack, a $9.99 USD V-Buck bundle that is available on the digital markets of all supported platforms.

5) Frozen Fish Sticks

Unlike most Fishstick skins, Frozen Fishstick envisions the longtime NPC sporting icy blue scales and stripped clothing. However, to prove that it’s a winter-themed outfit, their owners may also discover patches of snow splattered around Fishstick’s body. Fortunately, those who want the skin have plenty of opportunities to get it each year. The Frozen Fishstick Polar Legends Pack is known to be on sale almost every day between the months of November and March.

4) fish stick

From the iconic blue outfit to the puzzled expression on his face, the standard Fishstick skin reflects every aspect of the NPC. However, there is much more than meets the eye. The cosmetic also comes with two radically different outfit styles: a pirate style that sports a starfish for an eyepatch, and a VR style that gives the fish a headset and purple scales. Despite its various skins, the cosmetic carries a low price of 1,200 V-Bucks and hits an Item Shop rotation roughly once every two months.

3) Atlantean Fish

Atlantean Fishstick is only of rare rarity, though its design certainly screams otherwise. Turn the clumsy companion into a full-fledged underwater warrior, gifting Fishstick with shining gold-plated armor and long fur studded with bronze scales. Best of all, it’s arguably the easiest skin to collect based on the NPC. Atlantean Fishstick sells for 1,200 V-Bucks and has appeared in the Item Shop almost once a month since its debut in July 2020.

2) Gummy Fish

Gummy Fishstick can make the character unrecognizable, but those who drop money for it will gain various benefits. For one thing, he’s known for being able to blend in with any environment, as the top and bottom of his candy-coated skin have interchangeable color combinations. His included Original Puffa Pak Back Bling also makes the skin a bargain, offering shoppers five different styles of fish to choose from. This rare rarity costume is mainly in the Item Shop every October for the price of 1,200 V-Bucks.

1) toona fish

If players could only choose one Fishstick cosmetic, the best option would probably be none other than Toona Fish. Despite its bland appearance, each article of clothing and body part of the cartoonish outfit can be painted in a variety of colors. Unfortunately, Toona Fish has become extremely rare to own, as it could only be unlocked in the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. To further complicate matters, its color options can only be obtained by collecting colored bottles in the now retired season map.

