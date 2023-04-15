Everyone hates Genshin Impact for the same reason and I’ve always thought it’s an injustice: A single problem makes almost no one take it seriously – Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s monetization has caused many to invalidate it as a video game, but it’s worth talking about seriously.

At this point, say that Genshin Impact has been successful only makes you the messenger of the obvious. Three years after its release, there are still millions of active players and it’s only been a couple of months since the title of HoYoverse broke his income record. Some formidable figures that arrive almost in a paradoxical way, because it seems that the world is divided into two categories: those who regularly play the video game and those who hate it like no other. It is a particularly curious situation, especially when we think about the main critics of this second group of people.

Genshin Impact is controversial from day one

At its time of release, the sticks to Genshin Impact came from several fronts. Some were questioned mechanics too similar to Breath of the Wild , those who tried it were not always satisfied with an open world that did not fully take advantage of its full potential and a monetization system based on random rewards was questioned. The evolution of the HoYoverse video game has led to a good part of the arguments that supported the first two theses being dismissed and, since then, almost everything is focused on the monetary section.

go ahead than I hate systems with random rewards and I am very clear that Genshin Impact is worse and impossible to recommend to everyone because of this issue. However, one can only get a certain sense of injustice after hearing the constant criticism of the ‘gacha’ system. It’s very tempting to defend this from the perspective of “yeah, but so many other video games do the same thing.” This It never seemed like a valid argument to me. because things that are bad don’t improve because many people do them.

Genshin Impact’s open world is still an anomaly in mobile games

The real difference is that when we talk about FIFA either counter strike 2 we refer to the monetization system as a part of the title. Something that many of us would point out as a negative section or that we do not like. However, here the perspective is different. Genshin Impact seems to be invalidated from any discussion about whether or not it is a good video game because of the random rewards. It’s not a part you’d want to change or an element you’d want to never see again in future HoYoverse releases. It becomes something that goes much further, into an unforeseen representative of what many players like least.





An inevitable clash between realities

This is the section where there really seems to be some injustice. The discussion about whether Genshin Impact’s monetization systems are good or bad is not on the table, because it is evident that there are much more consumer-friendly models. However, I don’t understand why you have to make it the greatest exponent of a practice in which, moreover, it comes out much better than most of its competitors. There is a reason why the game has been so successful And it doesn’t just have to do with some production values ​​that, monetization system excluded, play in another league compared to most of the ‘free to play’ of its release year.

The greatest ambition of a ‘free to play’ game is accessibility. The companies want everyone to try it without barriers because “it’s free” and then there will be someone who ends up spending money. On PC we have already gotten used to the fact that this system is quite neat, offering very interesting titles with better or worse practices in terms of monetization, but not very intrusive. However, there are two key elements that differentiate Genshin Impact: it is a video game also released on mobile phones and much more similar to a ‘singleplayer’ experience than to a conventional multiplayer.

Even the most difficult challenges in the game can be overcome as ‘free to play’

It escapes no one that a free game is always going to be more attractive for people with less income who don’t have a whole sea of ​​possibilities before them. This is where Genshin Impact’s strengths come in. Mobile games with high production values ​​are very rare. Almost none offer a connected world and the experience breaks every few minutes with the return to an interface from which the adventure is managed or the appearance of ads. However, HoYoverse opted for a more ambitious idea. If you played on mobile, the jump from almost any other free to play to Genshin was How to go from one console to another two generations more advanced.

In addition to this, we must take into account a cultural factor. HoYoverse is a Chinese developer whose main area of ​​influence is Asia. Mobile gaming is very powerful in this region and, hard to believe, players are not particularly critical of their monetization systems. Even League of Legends , managed in Southeast Asia by Garena until the beginning of 2023 (this company was in charge of monetization), had a whole assortment of ‘lootboxes’ and other similar mechanisms in the Indonesian area. Certain complaints from time to time, but, in general, users understood this system as “normal” and there were even those who appreciated it since more cosmetics could be obtained.

There is an obvious culture clash between the concerns of Chinese and Western players.

Due to the global economic reality, video games have historically excluded a large part of the population. Europe, North America and Japan account for approximately 18% of the world’s inhabitants. However, they accumulate 80% of historical PlayStation 4 sales. Players from other latitudes have normalized monetization systems that are not beneficial because for years this has been his only way of accessing video games. In this sense, the current position depends a lot on the lack of interest in the not so distant past.

Perhaps in this sense it has done damage the term ‘gacha’ and, honestly, I’ve never liked it. Turning the word that refers to a monetization system into a kind of subgenre of video games is a harmful practice. A reductionism that is not carried out in the titles developed by large Western companies and that sins of creating stereotyped profiles. Denatures these titles from a perspective partly motivated by ignorance.

Monetization systems are inseparable from the reality of games as a service. Money is needed to keep the machinery turning and finance the new content. I honestly think that HoYoverse underestimates the possibility of generating it with friendlier systems for the consumer as the direct sale of cosmetics, something relatively innocuous and with potential already demonstrated by League of Legends and many other video games. However, hold a single title responsible for all the things we don’t like invalidating everything that it does do well –more taking into account its context– is perhaps going over the line.

