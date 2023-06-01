Everyone is looking for Will Smith in Enemy of the State

will smith enters enemy of the State Visiting an old friend. Their timing is rather unfortunate: they are followed by the US Security Service.

meets up with a former classmate enemy of the State Lawyer Robert Clayton Dean’s (Will Smith) life is turned upside down.

enemy of the State

how is that possible? He plays a videotape for classmate Robert – without him knowing. The tapes contain evidence that a top National Security Agency (NSA) official is involved in a political assassination.

NSA chief Reynolds (Jon Voight) does not want this information leaked. He does everything he can to get his hands on the video. That’s how Robert becomes from one moment to the next enemy of the State, public enemy number 1

Wherever he goes, Robert is followed by a bunch of spies and the NSA listens to all his phone calls. The Security Service also uses satellites to track Robert everywhere.

gene hackman

A man against the system, who seems like a lost cause. but robert is in enemy of the State not alone.

Former detective Lyle (Gene Hackman) helps a lawyer escape from the government.

Director Tony Scott had to work hard to persuade Gene Hackman to play Lyle. Hackman had already turned down the part a few times when Scott himself called to persuade him.

Will Smith was so eager to work with Hackman that he settled for less than his normal salary.