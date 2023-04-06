Everyone Remembers It From An Ad That Became A Meme, But Now It’s One Of The Most Played MMOs On Steam And Nobody Makes Fun Of It Anymore: Albion Online Is Serious – Albion Online

After becoming a mockery of the MMO community, the game has managed to take off.

It has been available for about six years now, but most likely you will only hear about it thanks to its particular advertising campaign and the memes that arose around her. I am sure that if I start the sentence, many of you will know how to complete it. “ Albion Online is a non-linear MMORPG in which you write your own story without limiting yourself to following a predetermined path…”. However, now the video game is much more than that. After a very bleak start on Steam, first as a paid game and then in ‘free to play’ format, has become in one of the most played titles of its genre on the Valve platform.

A community meme turned into a great MMO

Although it has been more successful on mobile, Albion Online had a hard time gaining the trust of players on PC. The video game started fatally, which for a reason went to the ‘free to play’ format a couple of years after its release and even then it resisted growing. However, every time new players arrived, he was able to retain them. Thus, he formed a solid and growing community. Everything until last March 2023, when its popularity exploded, becoming one of the greatest hits. mmo of Steam and accumulating a peak of 25,833 concurrent users.

For us to get used to the idea, the numbers help it to surpass much more ambitious titles. In this boom time, Albion Online has left New World, Black Desert or Final Fantasy XIV itself behind in number of players (considering only Steam data). In addition, and given the history of the video game, it seems reasonable to think that it will be able to retain many of the new members of the community that have just arrived. It is true that it was born as a meme, but they have been doing something right since Sandbox Interactive .

Capture via SteamCharts, concurrent players from 04/06 at 13:05

By now, you may be wondering what the rise in popularity of Albion Online is due to. The answer is in your expansion to certain areas of Asia. In pc , the game barely had servers located in the West, which limited access from other parts of the world for obvious reasons. However, the opening a new server in singapore it has resulted in many players from the Southeast Asia hinterland giving it a try. There are also old members of the community who were encouraged to start from scratch. In any case, it is striking that a game so conducive to memes has become a very, very serious thing.





