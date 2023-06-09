Everyone’s talking about Kanye’s wife’s ‘condom dress’.





Kanye West has a very distinctive style and way of thinking. The lady on his side, Bianca Sensi, is also known for her high-profile looks. This time her dress leaves people speechless because according to many, the design is quite similar to a condom.

And the woman wore the ‘condom dress’ to church with Kanye…

Bianca Sensi’s ‘condom dress’

Another Sunday service took place last week and Bianca’s outfit was remarkable. in pictures page six We see 28-year-old Bianca Sensori wearing a black dress that looks like tights, which drapes her entire body from head to toe in sheer fabric, a sculptural quilted top that encircles her shoulders and neck. Comes complete with ring. And yes, we have to admit: It really does look like black condoms.

Kanye’s appearance in tights and a ‘Polizzi’ shirt doesn’t make the couple’s look much better. Aside from the weirdness of the outfit, it seems anything but comfortable or pleasant for Bianca to be wearing.

the internet has a clear opinion

As always, thoughts are warmly shared on Twitter. Yet it’s not just about Bianca’s looks: Kanye is also being dragged through the mud. At the same time there are some people who are afraid of these looks. somehow A trend is created. “Every time I make fun of Kanye doing something stupid after 6 months people make fun of it. Introducing the Football Pad/Full Body Condom Seasonal Look, 2023” Someone writes on Twitter.

Pastor after watching Kanye West and his wife Bianca – we need to change today’s Sunday sermon pic.twitter.com/hOf44z4HFN — fineboydev (@fineboydev) June 5, 2023

I wouldn’t even wear it to Halloween. — Hamilton Ofiyai (@HamiltonOfiyai) June 5, 2023

Bianca poses (almost) nude for Yeezy

Bianca is often bullied. However, many are of the view that her controversial actions have been fueled by husband Kanye West. For example, the 28-year-old recently posed nearly nude for Yeezy. Which has led many to wonder what product is actually being advertised…

The ‘clothes’ in Yeezy’s photo were created in collaboration with designer Mwalola. Mowalola Ogunlesi is a Nigerian-born fashion designer and singer who lives and works in London and is now collaborating with Kanye. It’s a special collection, you might say so.

After Kanye’s criticism of ex Kim Kardashian’s nude shoot, it’s extra special that his current partner is now participating in the shoot. Mowalola’s followers don’t understand this new collab: “I’m confused.. didn’t Kanye say it was wrong for Kim to pose in seductive clothes, or lack thereof, when they were married? What changed in her morals and values ​​since then?”