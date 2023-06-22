Everyone’s Talking About Rihanna’s Very Expensive Accessory

You might not have missed it: Pharrell Williams debuted his first look for Louis Vuitton Men’s in Paris last week. This resulted in a breathtaking show on the fairy tale bridge Pont Neuf. In addition to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, a heavily pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were also present. RiRi wore an iconic accessory during the pageant that the fashion world can’t stop talking about.

This Rihanna Accessory Everyone Is Talking About

After Pharrell launched a campaign with Rihanna last week, he has been eagerly awaiting her appearance at his Paris show. American singer and Husband Appeared in A$AP matching looks, The rapper wore dark jeans from Louis Vuitton, a denim jacket and a beanie. Rihanna dazzled in a checkered jumpsuit from the French fashion house and teamed it with a matching bra and beanie in the same print.

The style icon completed her look with custom Jacob & Co. Watch with 30 carats (!) Diamonds. And Bad Gal RiRi wouldn’t be Bad Gal RiRi if she wore the accessory as a choker instead of her wrist. This isn’t the first time we’ve spotted the singer from the well-known jewelry house sporting a watch. She also wore a Northern Lights watch with a red sapphire crystal and matching strap during her Super Bowl half-time show. The much-loved choker cost €610,000. Appreciate it below: