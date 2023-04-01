Everything about the woman who has conquered the heart of Ibai Llanos



PROFILE



















































Ibai Plains (28) can boast of being one of the most recognized people in our country -and beyond our 2.0 borders-, for his work as influencers, streamer and youtuber. And it is that since he began his career with just 15 years, in the year 2010, commenting on games of call of duty, a war-style first-person shooter video game series primarily developed and initially developed by Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, and distributed by Activision; everything the Basque touches turns to gold, and his ideas, crazy or not, reap great success.

Proof of this is KOI, a team of eSports or electronic sports that the content creator presented together with the former soccer player Gerard Piqué (36) in December 2021, in the League of Legends season, the very famous strategy and action game; and, more recently, the Kings League tournament, a new 7-a-side football competition created by the company Kosmos, founded by the two of them and which celebrated its great final four last weekend at the Spotify Camp Nou, the sports venue owned by Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​located in the Les Corts district of the city of Barcelona.

Precisely there, Ibai was seen in the company of a mysterious woman in the eyes of many: Carmen Cardenetehis girlfriend and life partner since 2015, according to what he himself revealed during an interview with the Spanish sports journalist, Siro López. »At an event [Gamergy] from Madrid. We worked for different companies and we met there,” she said. «She studied journalism, marketing and advertising and she was working for a company owned by Jorge Lorenzo (35) that sold everything: glasses, clothes… And she was somewhat the head of marketing. Now she works with the guys on my team, she helps them a lot… she lends a hand to all of us,” she added.

Who is Carmen Cardenete?

Thus, judging by these statements, Carmen Cardenete, known as The boss In her environment, she is currently the Director of communication and production of KOI since its foundation.

Carmen lives in Barcelona with Ibai and, despite the fact that the couple has never shouted their love to the winds, the truth is that they have not denied it either. In fact, during Messi’s presentation as a new Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (PSG) player in August 2021, where the streamer was guest of honor, both were seen together. Also in January 2022, when the Bilbao received the Esland award, his words of thanks were directed towards the young woman: “I dedicate it to female koiwho is the person who puts up with me. I get up every day with a good idea and he will send me to drink for…soon,” he said.

About his tastes, he is watching series, movies, “taking walks in the mountains with the dogs and playing basketball here at home.” «We watch series, movies, sometimes we do things together. We like to eat outside (…) We have a jacuzzi, we do little things. But they are not spectacular plans either, because we rarely go out »Ibai explained in the aforementioned interview.













The latest in News











Last News



