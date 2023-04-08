Everything we can expect from the new “Joker” – which will be a musical with Lady Gaga – NiT

In 2019, “Joker” it was one of the best films of the year. Initially seen as a risky bet by Warner Bros. studios, as it was an origin story of an iconic villain with a very different language from conventional superhero productions, it had a reduced budget by Hollywood standards.

“Joker” ended up becoming the first film for 17 and over to manage to earn more than a billion dollars at the box office around the world. It was a super lucrative project — and it was critically acclaimed and on the film festival circuit to boot. It premiered at the Venice festival and would end up nominated for 11 Oscars — Joaquin Phoenix won the golden statuette for Best Actor for playing Arthur Fleck, the man before the “Joker”.

In Portugal, the film was seen by about 915 thousand spectators — in a list published by the Instituto do Cinema e do Audiovisual (ICA) with the most watched films in the country between 2004 and 2022, “Joker” was in fourth place. It’s an impressive number and it shows the dimension that this story had all over the planet.

So much so that Warner Bros. reportedly insisted that director and co-writer Todd Phillips make a sequel. Negotiations will have taken some time, as the official announcement that there would even be a second film only arrived in June 2022. From the vague statements of the main parties, they wanted to make sure that they could make a sequel that was up to the original , or at least that it was coherent.

Filming ended this Tuesday, April 4, on the steps of the Bronx, in New York, where Joker had an iconic scene in the first film. In recent weeks, several images of “Joker: Jolie à Deux” have been released, with Joaquin Phoenix back as the Joker and Lady Gaga taking on the role of Harley Quinn. Here’s what we already know about the new film.

When does it premiere?

“Joker: Jolie à Deux” will premiere in Portuguese cinemas on October 3, 2024, the same week it hits the main international markets.

Which actors are back?

Joaquin Phoenix, of course, remains in the role of the troubled Arthur Fleck, who throughout the first film went through a kind of metamorphosis that resulted in Joker. The actor quadrupled his pay for this sequel. He will have received around 4.5 million dollars in the first, now he will receive a check for 20 million dollars (the equivalent of 18 million euros).

Zazie Beetz, who played Sophie in the first film (Arthur Fleck’s neighbor), could also return – although it’s not fully confirmed. It was implied that Sophie was murdered by Arthur, but various media outlets reported that Zazie Beetz had been in talks to return to the role.

Who are the new characters?

The big news, of course, is Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn — a character who in stories is often equally lunatic and who happens to be the Joker’s girlfriend and partner in crime. She will be the great protagonist of the film along with Joaquin Phoenix.

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several DC Comics movies, was extremely pleased with this kind of passing testimony. “It made me really happy because I said from the beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters — like Macbeth or Batman — that gets passed down from great actor to great actor. It’s an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters. And I think she (Lady Gaga) is going to do something amazing.”

It is known that actor Harry Lawtey will have a major role in the sequel, although it is not known which character he will play. Jacob Lofland will play an Arkham Asylum prisoner who befriends the Joker. Brendan Gleeson will also play a character associated with Arkham Asylum. And Catherine Keener will be joining the film, but no details are known about her participation.

What is already known about the new film?

The first film was set in a Gotham based on the dirty and raw New York of the 70s – more or less the same one that was portrayed in “Taxi Driver”, the iconic film by Martin Scorsese. And there was another production by the same filmmaker that will also have determinedly inspired “Joker” — we are talking about “The King of Comedy”. This is to say that “Joker: Jolie à Deux” will necessarily have a different tone, because it has already been confirmed that it will be a musical – or that at least it will have a very significant musical component.

In the first film, one of the most iconic scenes is when Arthur Fleck dances alone in the bathroom after committing his first murder. It was a moment improvised by Joaquin Phoenix and now it could be continued with a more musical aspect. Obviously, the fact that Lady Gaga is a key part of the cast will not be a coincidence.

No synopsis has yet been released, nor has any of the actors explained in any interview what will happen in the story. But it is clear that it will be a film divided between the characters of Joker and Harley Quinn, a romantic and crazy couple.

Thanks to tax benefits, “Joker: Jolie à Deux” was mainly shot in Los Angeles, which perhaps means that it is a film more set in that environment, in California in the 70s or 80s, although this is not confirmed either. The new “Joker” will have a budget of around 150 million dollars (the equivalent of 137 million euros), which is a significant increase compared to the first.

Click through the gallery to see some of the previously released images of the new “Joker”.

see gallery

“>