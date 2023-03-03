Everything We Know So Far About “Scream VI”

The “Scream” saga is always surrounded by great mysteries and it is very difficult to piece together the clues before the film opens. So, how about staying on top of everything that has already been released about “Panic VI”? The film hits Brazilian theaters on March 9 and promises to elevate the franchise to levels never seen before. That’s why we’ve gathered the main information here for you to keep an eye on! Starting with the trailer, which already does a great job of teasing us:

The cast of 2022’s “Scream” returns!

Last year’s film was intended to introduce new protagonists to accompany this new era of the franchise. With the positive reception by the fans, it’s clear that they would come back! Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera play Tara and Sam Carpenter, who is the daughter of Billy Loomis (first Ghostface ever). Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown also return as Chad and Mindy, Randy Meeks’ nephews. They all survived Ghostface’s attack, but clearly didn’t get rid of the curse if they were chased by the mask.

And we also have the return of a familiar face…

Kirby Reed was played by Hayden Panettiere in “Scream 4” and many fans believed that the character survived the assassin’s attack in the 2011 film. Until then, it was just a theory. But right in the first images of “Scream VI” we could see that she is in fact alive and is once again the target of Ghostface. But why is she back and rightly in this new wave of attacks? That’s still a mystery that we’ll love to find out when the movie comes out.

We won’t have Sidney Prescott this time, but Gale Weathers will!

“Scream VI” is the first film in the franchise without the participation of Neve Campbell in the role of the protagonist Sidney. In 2022, the actress announced her absence from the new film and shocked most fans, but did not rule out the possibility of returning to possible future films. Anyway, we have a character from the classics back: Gale Weathers, the sensationalist journalist we love, played by Courteney Cox. We saw in the previous film that the wrath of the new Ghostfaces has been a challenge for the old characters. We are rooting for the icon to come out alive!!

The new film takes place in New York for the first time!

Jeez, how “Pânico VI” is full of news. This is also the first time that the film will not be set in Woodsboro, the city that is often the scene of Ghostface’s attacks. After the traumas of last year, the protagonists decide to start their lives a long way away (intelligent decision) and move to another city. Now, the franchise reaches the grandeur of New York City and promises new chaos to match.

In an interview with Papelpop, director Tyler Gillett talks about the decision to change the air: “This film has a relentless energy that we feel has a lot to do with New York, with everything happening at all times, with lots of people around. For us, there was a real possibility in that to bring a new taste and a new possibility to this franchise.”

And there is a cult for Ghostface full of mysteries

In the trailers for “Scream VI”, we see several scenes that have intrigued lovers of the franchise: a huge room with several mannequins wearing clothes that may be exactly the same as the previous killers used. In addition, we also see objects related to the past cases as well. You can’t help but think that this could be part of something great in the new story and it is certainly related to the new Ghostface. Is there a large community of serial killer fans behind all this?

Yes, we also have new characters!

Along with a new “Scream”, there is also a new team of characters to put on our list of possible victims and culprits. Among them we have Detective Bailey (Dermot Mulroney), who will investigate the new murders after having his daughter murdered by Ghostface. In the film, the protagonists will study at the fictional Blackmore University, and there we will possibly meet two characters without many details disclosed: Ethan (Jack Champion) and Quinn (Liana Liberato). Also joining the list are Josh Segarra in the role of Danny (Sam’s friend) and Jason (Tony Revolori). Finally, we have Samara Weaving in the movie without any details about her character! Even so, we are curious because she is the protagonist of another film by the same directors: “Bloody Wedding”.

Scream reboot directors return

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett take over the direction of “Scream VI” after the success of the previous film. The response was huge, as they took over the classic franchise from the late Wes Craven. Those responsible for “Bloody Wedding” updated the franchise by adding more “gore” and current elements and were very well received by critics and fans alike. Currently, “Scream” from 2022 is elected one of the best films in the saga and some even dare to say that it is the best of all.

And there’s even a Demi Lovato song for the movie

Here we have something rare that wasn’t seen much in previous films: “Scream VI” will have a single sung by a pop diva to promote the film and it’s in the hands of Demi Lovato! The theme track for the upcoming film hits streaming on March 3 and already has a snippet released.

“Scream VI” premieres on March 9th!