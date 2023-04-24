Everything you know about “Barbie” 2023

By Luiz Guilherme Hostert Pereira

Margot Robbie has some tiny plastic shoes to fill, but with director Greta Gerwig at the wheel, the direction promises success. Variety confirmed on July 9, 2021 that Little Women director Gerwig will helm the live-action Barbie movie, with Robbie attached as Mattel’s size zero superstar.

Under Gerwig’s direction, the blonde icon who has juggled careers as president, doctor, teacher, fashion designer and Olympic athlete will be forced to confront her place in the modern world.

Robbie revealed in a cover story for British Vogue: “Okay, it comes with a lot of baggage! And lots of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of interesting ways of interpretation.” Here’s what we know about the doll drama so far.

When will the movie be released?

Barbie hits theaters July 20, 2023. Warner Bros. announced the news with a first look at Robbie in character, covered in pink.

The Warner Bros. was first announced back in 2019, but several other projects — and, not to mention, a pandemic — have kept Gerwig and Robbie busy in the meantime. Variety confirms that Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach would finalize the script after completing work on the Baumbach-directed 2022 film White Noise.

Who is playing Ken?

It was announced on October 22, 2021 that Ryan Gosling was in final negotiations for the role of Ken, Barbie’s well-known love interest and a wonderful choice for a lead opposite Robbie. Apparently, Gosling initially turned down the role, saying he was too busy, but the production delay lined up with an open spot on his schedule. The news comes after Gosling finished the Russo brothers’ Netflix film The Gray Man, starring opposite Chris Evans.

On June 15, 2022, Warner Bros. Pictures released a jaw-dropping first image of Gosling in the infamous role – with bleached blonde hair, denim vest and fake tan, no less. However, Gosling isn’t the only one to play Ken.

Who else is in the cast?

The cast of dolls includes: Robbie, Hari Nef (Transparent) as a doctor Barbie, Emma Mackey (Sex Education) as a Physics Nobel Prize Barbie, Dua Lipa as a mermaid Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne (Painkiller) as a Supreme Court Justice Barbie, Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary) as Lawyer Barbie, Emerald Fennell (The Crown) as Midge, Issa Rae as President Barbie, Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) as Barbie who is “always divided”. Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) as a diplomat Barbie, Alexandra Shipp (Tick, Tick…Boom!) as a writer Barbie and Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) as a Barbie with a Pulitzer.

Barbie is a massive, star-studded production featuring multiple Barbies, Kens, and humans. After long keeping character details under wraps, the film shared its full roster on social media.

The various Kens are portrayed by: Gosling, Kinglsey Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education). And then there’s Michael Cera as Allan.

The human cast includes: America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt (young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War), Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag, The Afterparty) and Will Ferrell, rumored to be playing the CEO of a toy. company. Let’s also not forget Dame Helen Mirren, who took on the honorable role of narrator.

What will the story be about?

The synopsis reads: “In the magical world of Barbies, ‘Barbieland’, one of the dolls begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being expelled, she goes on an adventure in the ‘real world’, where she discovers that beauty lies within everyone.” Gerwig wrote the screenplay with Baumbach, Marriage Story, which means that this will not be her adaptation typical television toy.

“People often hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what this movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing, and they say, ‘Oh, well, maybe I’m not sure…’, Robbie told British Vogue. Dua Lipa is also rumored to be recording original music for the film.

Check out the trailer:

