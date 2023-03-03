Everything you need to know about the device launching this year – FayerWayer

March 3, 2023 at 07:17 hrs.

The Pokémon Company announced the release date of Pokémon GO Plus+, a new accessory that can be used with Pokémon GO and Pokémon Sleep.

Next, We tell you everything you need to know about this device. What is it for, what functions does it have, what platforms does it work with, how is it loaded, how much will it cost and the day it will begin to hit stores.

What is Pokémon GO Plus+?

As a report published on the Nintendo Soup website explains, Pokémon GO Plus+ is a handheld Poke Ball device that is used as a sleep tracker for Pokémon Sleep and as a controller for Pokémon GO that can give you statistics about your sleep.

The accessory connects to your iPhone or Android smartphone to offer an easy way to catch Pokémon and get items with the press of a button. You can also collect Poké Balls, Eggs, and other items at PokéStops without having to check your phone.

gameplay

Pokémon has not offered exact details, but it is expected to have the same light functions as the previous Pokémon GO Plus device when having creatures nearby and catching them.

With the Pokémon Sleep app, just press and hold the center button on the Pokémon GO Plus+ accessory and place it next to your pillow to monitor your sleep data. Plus, there’s a Pikachu inside your Pokémon GO Plus+ that can sing you lullabies and act as your morning alarm clock.

For its part, with Pokémon GO, use this accessory to spin PokeStops or launch Poke Balls, Great Balls and Ultra Balls automatically. You can catch pokemon without even pressing a button.

How is it charged?

Pokémon GO Plus+ has USB-C port.

Release date and price

Pokémon GO Plus will be released on July 14, 2023. Upon purchase, link it to your Pokémon GO account to participate in a special research to obtain a Snorlax in a Nightcap as a special bonus.

In the United States the accessory will be priced at $55, in Mexico 1,399 Mexican pesos and in Chile 64,990 Chilean pesos. Pre-sale has already started in Japan and other countries.