Everything you need to know about the different game modes in Fortnite

With the passage of time, Fortnite Battle Royale has become one of the most popular video games and loved by fans of digital consoles and action experiences on technology platforms.

The mission is that 100 players in a game are abandoned on one of the game’s maps and must fight to eliminate their opponents. The winner of the game will be the last participant or team left standing within the field.

In the confrontation the players they fight with weapons and try to take refuge in forts that protect them from the other participants or inclement weather.

The game is available for consoles Play Station, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac and mobile devices.

Here we tell you what are the six alternatives you have to enjoy the game alone or with friends:

Lonely:

With this experience you will be able to enjoy the classic game and compete against 100 random players who connect to the platform.

The prize goes to the last contestant standing and who manages to complete all the missions of the game.

in this option there is no resuscitation modality and when the player dies he is eliminated from the competition.

Squads:

is the option Ideal for playing with a group of friends and making teams that can defend themselves.



The last quartet standing wins. However, if one of the participants is dead, but one of his teammates is last played, then the whole team wins.

In this modality you can revive the companions and players on opposing teams can be blackmailed into revealing the location of their colleagues.

Likewise, the matchmaking option can be activated so that the game is the one who assigns the teammates, in case it does not have them.

Duets or trios:

They fulfill the same function of the squads, but in teams of two or three people.

The playing conditions are the same and The team that remains standing until the end or the one with the last player in the game alive wins.



In this mode you can also activate the search and organization of random partners.

Battle Lab:

It is the option that many people have dubbed as boot camp or testing area.

It is a space of your own design, in which you can choose your own game mode and you can determine the characteristics of the attacks.

Creative mode:



It is based on the implementation of the game modes that other participants have created.

Every battlefield is different and they can be found from obstacle courses to race tracks.

master party:

It is the space and moment for the integration of platform players.

It takes place on a different island than the battle island and it is a party with artist concerts, quad races and special events.

It is perhaps the format that is most detached from the essence of the platform.

