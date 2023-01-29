Everything you need to know about the ESLAND 2023 Awards in its first edition in Mexico City

The second edition of the ESLAND Awards will take place at the CDMX National Auditorium. (ESLAND)

It is well known that the world of streaming it has become an important part of world culture, and Mexico is no exception. This 2023 the ESLAND awards selected the Mexican capital as the venue to deliver the awards to the most prominent streamers in the Spanish-speaking community.

OV7 will celebrate its 30th anniversary with two new dates at the National Auditorium After 9 sold-out dates, the Mexican group announced two more concerts in Mexico City for the month of April

During the week hundreds of streamers arrived at CDMX to prepare and celebrate this January 29 at the National Auditorium the delivery of the most anticipated awards of content creators.

“Cinema has the Oscars, music has the Grammys and streaming has the ESLAND. The awards that celebrate the creativity and talent of the best content creators in the Spanish-speaking community”

This is a very special occasion for the country since, Spain, Latin America and Andorra The most renowned creators, creators and their communities come together in the same venue to remember and relive some of the best moments of the year. Precisely the word ESLAND is the acronym of these three geographical locations that share the language.

Roberto Palazuelos assured that Andrés García was “washed the coconut” The “Black Diamond” assured that someone manipulated his friend to take him away from him, despite the fact that he cared about his care

But that’s not all, the party will be big, so two musical acts were announced by the Spanish singer lola indigo and the Puerto Rican rapper Jhay Cortez.

Where to see the ESLAND Awards?

Shakira style! Aracely Arámbula would have thrown a hint at Luis Miguel Their torrid romance ended in 2009 amid rumors about alleged personal differences.

The 2nd Edition of the ESLAND Awardswill be broadcast live and direct this January 29, 2023, from the National Auditorium of Mexico City at 12:00 p.m. or on the channel of twitch from the renowned streamer and organizer of the event TheGrefg.

It is worth mentioning that there were ticket sales for all the fans who wanted to live the experience up close, however, They’re sold out eight hours after they went on sale.

Ibai Llanos is one of the finalists for the ESLAND 2023 awards. (Special)

Finalists and nominees

Finalists include some of the biggest names in streaming, such as Auronplay, Ibairepresentatives of Latin America with JuanSGuarnizo, Rivers_gg, Quackity, Spreen and the mexican ElMariana (6.1 million).

The award ceremony will be headed and promoted by the Spanish TheGrefgone of the most watched streamers in the world with 10.5 million followers on twitch. In addition to 17.8 million subscribers on YouTube, the platform on which she began her journey in content creation in 2012 at the age of 14, uploading videos while playing video games such as Modern Warfare 3, Minecraft Y Fortnite.

Originally from Murcia, Spain, David Cánovas Martínez, known as TheGrefg, is one of the main ambassadors of the world of electronic sportsafter founding his e-sports team Team Heretics in 2016.

The streamer has the Guinness record for the most watched broadcast on Twitch, with more than 2.47 million live viewers during a presentation for the video game Fortnite.

In this second edition will be recognized 17 categoriesincluding Streamer of the Year, Song of the Year, News Coverage of the Year, Event of the Year, Esports Player of the Year, and Breakout Streamer.

In addition, three new categories have been included: Roleplayer of the year, Vtuber of the year and Anger of the year.

Best Streamer of the Year

-AuronPlay

-ElMariana

-Ibai Llanos

-IlloJuan

Breakthrough Streamer

-Noni

-Quackity

-Rivers

-Spreen

Event of the Year

-The Great Game of Youtubers 2

-Twitch GP

-Juaniquilo Beer Pong Cup

-Year 2 Evening

Talk Show of the Year

-Chatting Quietly

-The round table

-The Wild Project

-I Internet

After its first edition in 2022 in Barcelona, ​​Spain, the ESLAND Awards arrived in Mexico to celebrate its second installment. They are a unique recognition for creatorscreators and communities seeking their place in the world of live entertainment through twitchAmerican streaming platform, where millions of people meet daily via the Internet to chat, interact and create their own content.