Everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2023

On Monday, May 1st, the 2023 Met Gala will take place. This year, the Costume Institute exhibition “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will celebrate the work and full life of Karl Lagerfeld. O dresscode it is, appropriately, “in honor of Karl”. Considering Lagerfeld has designed for many houses – including the namesake brand, Patou, Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel, there’s no shortage of inspiration. At last year’s gala, themed “gilded glamour”, we saw guests pay homage to a transformative era for America (namely, Blake Lively who marked the positive in patina glamor.) This year will certainly also be marked by moments memorable.

WHEN WILL THE MET GALA 2023 BE?

The Meta Gala 2023 will take place on Monday, May 1st, in New York and will celebrate the Costume Institute exhibition entitled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”. We will be able to follow all the happenings with live updates from inside the Gala.

How will we be able to attend the Met Gala 2023?

We can, once again, follow all the events in the live stream from Vogue. A red carpet will be broadcast on May 1st and will also be available on other digital platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Last year, the livestream started at 11pm CET and was hosted by Hamish Bowles, editor of Vogue, Vanessa Hudgens, actress and singer, and La Anthony, actress and television personality. You can review everything here.

WHAT IS THE THEME OF MET GALA 2023?

The theme of the evening is “in honor of Karl” and Andrew Bolton, curator of the Costume Institute and Wendy Yu, will examine the work of Karl Lagerfeld (1933-2019). Throughout his life, Lagerfeld worked in important fashion houses such as Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, in addition to founding his namesake brand. More than 150 pieces will be on display, many of which will be accompanied by sketches by Lagerfeld.

WHO WILL PRESENT THE MET GALA 2023?

On January 18, Vogue announced that actresses Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel, singer Dua Lipa and tennis star Roger Federer will co-host the 2023 Met Gala, joined by Anna Wintour, editor in chief from US Vogue. Anna Wintour has directed the Met Gala since 1995, making this celebration of fashion one of the most important and appreciated moments, year after year.

What is the Met Gala?

Organized and chaired by Anna Wintour since 1995, the Met Gala has become a much-loved annual celebration of fashion. Considered a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, it is traditionally timed to mark the opening of the annual Fashion exhibition. Year after year, the event raises figures in the eight digits.

What happens at the Met Gala?

In a nutshell: it’s a secret. For this reason, guests must respect the cell phone ban policy (and consequent use of social networks). However, there are some exclusive photographs from inside the Met Gala. Kendall Jenner also gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the Met Gala through her camera in 2021. The event usually involves a performance by a major artist (like Rihanna or Justin Bieber), and guests always explore the exhibit before taking their seats. to dinner.

Where is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on the first Monday in May of each year (with the exception of the 2021 event, which took place in September due to COVID-19 restrictions). Guests at the Met Gala tend to stay in nearby hotels – discover the celebrities’ favorite hotels to prepare for the Met Gala (and plan your visit!).

WHO IS INVITED TO THE MET GALA?

Until the night before the event, the guest list is in the secret of the gods. But some of the biggest names in the industry are often present – from Beyoncé to Lady Gaga, passing by Madonna or Rihanna. With some regularity, designers bring their muses: just think of Marc Jacobs and Kate Moss, or Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Stone. Find out more about the Met Gala seating chart here.

Who attends the Met Gala?

The event tends to receive around 600 guests. Stars, young creatives, and important figures from the industry are present annually. Revisit some of the best looks from longtime Met Gala attendees such as Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna and even some of the best looks of all time.

WHAT LOOKS CAN WE WAIT TO SEE?

In keeping with the theme, we look forward to many of Lagerfeld’s decades-long contributions to Parisian fashion. Revisit here the best looks of the last decade.

What was the Met Gala 2022 theme?

The theme of the second part was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”. The first part took place in September 2021 and the theme was gilded glamour, white tie.”

The exhibition, shown in 13 of the Museum’s rooms, “provides a historical context to the theme in a way,” Andrew Bolton told Vogue. “R reflects the evolution of American style, but also explores the work of individual tailors, couturiers and designers,” he says. “What’s really exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to fashion students, like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, but there are a lot of other names that have really been forgotten, overlooked, or relegated to the ‘notes of fashion’. footnote” of fashion history. Thus, one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to highlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, many of them women”.

Who hosted the 2022 Met Gala?

The official hosts and personalities of the 2022 event were Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Designer Tom Ford, Instagram entrepreneur Adam Mosseri, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour were honorary presenters.

Find the original article here.