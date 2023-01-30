everything you need to know about the new Primal Tremor event

Taking into account the success that Pokémon GO had since it was released in that hot summer of 2016 (in which the game made me go outside at 40 degrees to catch my first bugs), it was logical that those responsible looked for different strategies to keep your community active in the long term. Or at least so that we were forced to look at the application from time to time.

Well, this is something that happens thanks to the numerous events and updates With new content coming to Pokémon GO every few days; being the one that receives the name of Primal Tremor that I want to talk about here. Next, I leave you with the entire list of news that Nintendo itself has announced for this event in question so that you can have it as close as possible.

Primal Tremor in Pokémon GO: date and news

This Pokémon GO event will be a preparatory event for the Hoenn Tour and will take place between February 22 at 10:00 a.m. (Spanish time) and February 24 at 10:00 p.m. (Spanish time). Next, I leave you with its main contents and rewards:

we will get double experience points when evolving Pokémon ✅

✅ will be launched new field research tasks ✅

✅ There will be a new challenge collection with which to obtain Ultra Balls and a Rocket radar ✅

✅ We can get stickers of the Hoenn Tour by spinning PokéStops and opening gifts ✅

✅ Finally, I leave you with the image that the user shared mikographicsPE on Twitter where you can appreciate which Pokémon appear in each raidwhich ones have the most frequency of appearance and what outstanding attacks there will be in some raids

What do you think of this new Pokémon GO event? I read you in the comments.