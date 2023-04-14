Everything you need to know about the Red Bull Solo Q National Final and the surprises it will have at Gamerscity

What’s up this weekend?

As of this Friday, April 14, the largest gamer meeting that has been held in the country, Gamerscity, will open. The event will take place at the Movistar Arena where gaming culture, esports and music will converge for three days, where thousands of people will gather around an experience never seen before.

Within the event there will be high-level competitions, such as Red Bull Solo Q, which will have its National Final on Saturday starting at 4:00 p.m.

The world’s largest 1v1 tournament in League of Legends that is being played in 18 countries simultaneously, began a few months ago defining the national finalists through qualifiers in which more than 5,000 participants registered and with the presence of renowned streamers and pro players like CesarLive, Nicole3ee and Wingz, and Rakyz.

The definition of the 2023 winner of Chile will be made before the eyes of the Gamerscity public. The finalists “Zaphyr”, Maig”, “Haztiven” and “The end is near”, will face each other not only for the title but also for the place to travel to the international final to be held in London in May.

What are you going to find in Gamerscity?

Red Bull will arrive at the Movistar Arena with the premiere of gaming ground an incredible 360° format that will allow attendees to participate in Arcade games, dance machines, simulators, a PS5 section with multiplayer games and two islands for 1v1 League of Legends and Valorant.

What role does music play in the event?

The first version of Gamerscity also has a line-up of music that will have artists of great international level during the three days such as Taini, Deadmau5 and Young Cister.

Red Bull Batalla will also have an exhibition with the participation of Cayú, the Elemental brothers and Deafc.

How to get tickets?

Tickets are available here https://www.puntoticket.com/gamerscity-santander