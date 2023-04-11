Everything you need to know about VALORANT patch 6.07

VALORANT patch 6.07 is here. After a couple of weeks off, Riot Games is back with a new update for the shooter. This version will be important for the game, especially considering that Bind returns to the map rotation. This time Icebox will be the place that will disappear from the competitive queues. The map has received some changes to be much more viable in all types of games.

Far from it, the developer has confirmed changes to Sova’s Reconnaissance Projectile, as well as to the intervention system regarding inactivity and/or abandonment of the queue.

Without further ado, here you have all the changes of the patch 6.07 of VALORANT.

Patch 6.07 VALORANT: Agents

Update of the interface indicators

Queen : Removed the yellow indicator of [C] – Lascivious look. KAY/O : Added a danger indicator of [C] – FRAG/mento. killjoy : Removed the yellow indicator of [E] – Alarm bot. Skye : Removed the yellow indicator of [X] – Seekers.



Sova

The [E] – Reconnaissance Round has been updated to be correctly visible when playing with Glow effects turned off. The visual effects of [E] – Reconnaissance shells have been updated to be visible when moving across the map. The kind of [E] – Scouting Round is now larger and better represents its hitbox.



VALORANT Patch 6.07: Maps

bind

The teleporter from Larga de B to A Lobby has been moved to the outside of A Baños. Adjusted To Lobby to make the new teleporter location more comfortable for everyone. Widened the threshold of A Lobby towards A Baños. Widened the threshold from A Baños to A Site. Adjusted the radianite crates that are located in A Site. Added a barrel in A Site. Adjusted the wall to the bottom of the A Site. Widened defending spawn gate to B Site. Added a window between B Site and B Hall.



VALORANT Patch 6.07: Player Behavior

Inactivity and/or abandonment of the queue

The amount of points lost for repeatedly leaving the ranked queue will increase. One day ranked restriction for players with excessive idle behaviors prior to the previously introduced ranked restrictions.



VALORANT Patch 6.07: Bugs

agents

The blue trail of projectile travel will now reset when teleporting, removing the line that connects one teleporter to another. It will only be visible to allies.



game experience systems

Fixed issue where Operators could drop primary and secondary weapons while planting or disabling the Spike. Teleport abilities now no longer reveal the agent’s location outside of the map’s field of view due to packet loss. Outlines and silhouettes for some players will no longer display when the option is disabled in settings. Fixed issue where the rate of packets sent was lower than expected on clients above 128 FPS. Fixed bugs that caused vision cones on wall-moving abilities to flicker or distort the map.



Social

The social panel on the in-game options screen should no longer get stuck open. fixed on bug which caused that when the in-game language was Arabic and a chat message was started with an English word, the text formatting from right to left would break.



