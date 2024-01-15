Everything you need to know about Vision Pro is explained in this Apple video

Apple has published a tutorial guide for the Apple Vision Pro, which resolves many doubts regarding its daily use. Do you dare to see it?

Apple Vision Pro Tutorial Guide

It’s a good time for new content about Apple and Vision Pro, a new guided tour video lasting about 10 minutes has been published to learn about the interface and functions of Apple Glass. It’s also a good starting point to know whether it will be a useful product on a daily basis, which is more than confirmed.

A Guided Tutorial of Apple Vision Pro

In this video you can see step by step How to use Glasses and take advantage of the functions available so far, If you look at it on YouTube, it’s organized by sections ranging from navigation to basic photos, TV, FaceTime apps, and experiences you can enjoy as a relaxation space (mindfulness). The most impressive thing is the tour of photographs and panoramas in addition to the playback of spatial videos.,

The most important thing is this It will not only be an entertainment device but can also be used for work., You can have 3 different windows, one central, one on the left and one on the right. Sidecar function takes another level, Using your Mac with Apple Vision Pro turns your space into a super screen,

Navigation is essential, it will be important to learn correctly

In the first minutes, Alessandra McGinnis, product manager dedicated exclusively to Apple Vision Pro, appears on the scene. Most importantly, she highlights from the beginning, To experience this you have to visit an Apple Store, This video is important because it features a user named Will who has never tried this device.

As we can see in the demo video, The digital crown and the gestures we make with our handsthrough fingers, It is important to be accompanied by Siri to be able to use Apple Vision Pro, users will have to Customize your use of these gestures, we think so will be the first significant hurdle Of use and users will find that constant challenge. They will no longer touch any physical element, the glasses will remain in place and the rest will be up to us.

Do you remember when the first iPhone was launched? Apps weren’t its strong point, much less personalization. It will be a matter of time, Apple is doing joint development with VisionOS and developersTo give it greater depth of use and to be able to expand its use to all users as was the case with Apple’s flagship devices.

The Apple Vision Pro will be available in stores exclusively in the United States on February 2. We have recently announced prices according to its storage, repair and replacement costs, among other curiosities of its use. they are from cupertino They have already said that they will be launched in other countries at the end of the year, when will it be in Spain?