Everything you need to know about Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Netflix of video games

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (XGPU) provides instant access to hundreds of high-quality games to enjoy with friends and family.

It’s more than a library, it’s a total gaming experience. Xbox Game Pass is the Netflix of video games and it can be used from any platform, be it console, PC or without any equipment from the cloud (cloud).

Access from day one. Enjoy new games from Xbox Game Studios on day one, as well as iconic franchises from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and more, including upcoming hits like Redfall, Starfield, Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Legends.

Enjoy new games from Xbox Game Studios on day one, as well as iconic franchises from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and more, including upcoming hits like Great partner games. In addition to the extensive third-party library, Game Pass Ultimate members can access EA Play on console, cloud and PC as well as the recent association with Riot Games which includes exclusive content for members of League of Legends, Valorant and other Riot titles.

In addition to the extensive third-party library, Game Pass Ultimate members as well as the recent association with which includes exclusive content for members of and other Riot titles. Easier than ever. It’s never been easier to get started with Xbox Game Pass. Now, new members in Argentina can join to get their first month for $39.00to then be updated from the second month to $599.00.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (XGPU) doesn’t require consoles.

Games are important, and so are the ways we play and access them. Game Pass Ultimate takes the game beyond your console or PCallowing you to play on devices you already have through the cloud.

Games anywhere. You can play select Game Pass games across phones, tablets, portable devices, and more with Xbox Cloud Gaming . You can play directly, without downloading anything.

You can play select Game Pass games across phones, tablets, portable devices, and more with . You can play directly, without downloading anything. Compatible with Smart TVs. With some Smart TVs Samsung 2021 Y Samsung 2022 you can connect your Bluetooth controller and play directly through the Xbox app, without the need for a console.

With some Smart TVs Y you can connect your Bluetooth controller and play directly through the Xbox app, without the need for a console. Multiplayer and more with Xbox Live Gold. As part of Game Pass Ultimate, you can stay connected to your friends and family with Xbox Live Gold, the most advanced multiplayer network that includes access to free games like fortnite.

Xbox Game Pass offers lifestyle and entertainment benefits as well as exclusive content from your favorite games.