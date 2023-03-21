Everything you need to know about Yuumi’s rework

Last week the relaunch of Yuumi on the roster of champions League of Legends.

Since its launch in 2019, the champion had not yet found a balance between the mechanics of being invulnerable And be a funny championsince its gameplay relied mainly on staying within the strongest character on the team.

It was criticized that the champion was very boring to occupy and very frustrating to face. So a little over a month ago the arrival of this rework was announced.

Today you will be able to learn about the changes that two designers are discussing, as well as the goals they have set for the Yuumi update.

The objectives that marked the update of Yuumi are:

Provide a positive experience for players playing a MOBA for the first time.

Emphasize Yuumi’s unique ability as a powerful defensive enchantress that focuses on a single target.

Maintain Yuumi’s well-known immunity by creating other counterattack opportunities.

Limit Yuumi’s presence in professional matches, shortening less obvious optimization results.

Regarding his abilities, we will review below in detail what the development team has declared:

The changes

Passive: Feline Friendship

The first big change for Yuumi is her passive, renamed Feline Friendship (P), which splits into a healing percentage and the new mechanic best friend. In the past, Speed ​​Up! Yuumi’s (E) was the source of her healing and the enchantress’ main fantasy.

With healing as her most frequent result, that meant Yuumi was able to refill her allies’ health bars while out of combat, forcing us to raise the mana cost and cooldown for her old E.

Now, the results were reversed by giving a shield to Accelerate! (E) and by granting healing only when in combat with champions. This should preserve his power to defend his allies, but will limit his ability to keep his allies permanently in the fight by healing them.

The other part of Yuumi’s passive is about bond specifically with a champion.

Whenever Yuumi helps the ally she’s attached to kill enemies or minions, she will begin to establish a link. who has the link stronger with Yuumi will boost her abilities when she is attached to that champion.

Naturally, when playing a game, Yuumi will buff her lane partner and you will get the best exponential results, since most of its benefits are great for ranged autoattackers.

Q – Stalking Projectile

In her previous version, if the ally Yuumi was attached to was shot away, it was easy to get in close and hit the enemy with a well-targeted slowing ability with almost 100% accuracy, which is very difficult to balance.

If it dealt damage, it would spawn an AP Yuumi carry, which was very risky due to its immunity. If it slowed down too much, it was also an equally risky form of targeted crowd control. This meant that we had to adjust the consistency of the spell.

The new spell will still have a short mouse control duration, but then it will shoot quickly into the distance, with a lower impact rate.

W: You and me!

In keeping with the idea of ​​balancing the power that Yuumi can display while untargetable, the Me and You! (W) also has some minor changes.

They found that giving large amounts of reciprocal offensive stats on an immunity spell meant that gaining power with Yuumi felt impossible and made any character a scaling powerhouse.

Then we have the perfectly named ability, Speed ​​Up! (AND). As with her passive, swapping out her primary defensive spell for a shield introduces a healthier pattern that allows Yuumi players to Prove your mastery to dodge and perform emergency saves.

Add a little incentive to it share mana outside of combat or just help her laner clear a wave was a way to add a little special activity for Yuumi while she’s with her allies.

A: Last Pages

They removed the immobilization and replaced it with the ability to heal allies. This makes the spell much better when cast towards the front lines of a fight, where it hits allies and enemies, but much worse if Yuumi chases a single enemy while attached to a fighter.

Similar to Stalking Projectile, Yuumi’s ult will now also follow her mousein order to heal those pesky teammates that won’t let themselves be helped (or to slow down enemies that try to escape).