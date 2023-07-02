Everything You Wanted to Know About Hair Treatment

If there’s one hair trend we can’t ignore this summer, it’s the Brazilian blowout. Brazilian Watt? Don’t panic. JAN is here to tell you all about this popular hair treatment. From how a Brazilian blowout affects your hair to how long does a Brazilian blowout last. Trust us: You’ll want to head straight to the hairdresser after reading this article.

What is Brazilian blowout?

Frizzy hair? Then the Brazilian Blowout is the solution for you. Contrary to what the name suggests, this hair treatment has nothing to do with the country of Brazil or the sometimes exotic hair of Brazilian women. It’s a technique (reportedly invented in Brazil) that leaves hair soft and frizz-free. Plus, the Brazilian Blowout improves the condition of the hair, making it easier to blow-dry and style.

How is hair treatment done?

Treatment begins with hair washing. After the strands have air-dried for a few minutes, the product is applied. Then the hairstyle is placed under a heating hood for 15 minutes so that the remaining water in the hair is completely absorbed. After smoothing the hair with a brush, the hair is styled with a flat iron. The product should remain in place for three days before being washed off.

How long does the Brazilian blowout last?

The popularity of this hair treatment largely depends on how long it lasts. If maintained properly, you can enjoy a Brazilian blowout for up to five months. It is not without reason that you can return to repeat treatment only three months after the initial treatment.

How do you maintain a Brazilian blowout?

To make sure that the Brazilian blowout lasts as long as possible, it is important to follow the right steps after the treatment. We recommend using a sulfate-free shampoo, as these shampoos do not contain salts that can rinse the product off the hair. Also, try to wash your hair only when it is really necessary. By washing your hair as infrequently as possible, the product (logically) stays put longer, so you can enjoy a Brazilian blowout longer.

Is the technique suitable for all hair types?

do you have nice hair? In that case, we don’t recommend a Brazilian blowout, as then one treatment can strip the density from your hair. However, are you blessed with thick, thick hair? Then this technique promises smooth, silky hair. And who doesn’t want that? Call your hairdresser right away to make an appointment.