EVO Beauty Clinic honored as Best Aesthetic Medicine Center at the Vida Aesthetica 2024 Magazine Awards

professional beauty news

Pro Beauty Editorial02/26/2024

In an evening that marked a milestone for the beauty industry in Spain, EVO Beauty Clinics has been honored as the Best Aesthetic Medicine Center 2024 by the Vida Aesthetica Magazine Awards. The award, given just one year after its inauguration, places EVO at the top of the beauty centers in the country for its innovative approach, the exceptional quality of its treatments and its dedicated professional team.

Cristian Rodriguez, founder and CEO of EVO Beauty Clinic, with team members Paula and Catalina.

Located at 277 Mallorca Street in Barcelona, ​​just a few minutes from the symbolic Paseo de Gràcia, EVO Beauty Clinic stands out for its aggressive and luxurious aesthetics. The awards ceremony took place on 17 February at the CCIB Forum during the CosmoBeauty Barcelona Esthetica fair, it was the ninth edition of the awards that recognize the work of beauty professionals.

Cristian Rodríguez, Founder and CEO of EVO Beauty Clinic, expressed his gratitude on receiving the award: “First of all, thank you to CosmoBeauty Barcelona Estética and Vida Estética magazine for this recognition. We are proud to receive the Best Aesthetic Medicine Center award because this is what we always strive to do in our daily lives and that is how EVO was conceived: not only to have the best in devices and treatments, but to provide Too. The best for the customer through experience. Move beyond being just an aesthetic treatment center and become a place to enjoy,” declared C. Rodriguez.

EVO Beauty Clinic Aesthetic Medicine Centre.

With the recent addition of its new Aesthetic Medicine Unit, EVO Beauty Clinic continues to be at the forefront of the aesthetics sector, offering the most innovative and sought-after treatments. This recognition underlines the EVO team’s continuous endeavor to provide excellence and complete satisfaction to its customers, setting an unmatched standard of care and attention to detail.

EVO Beauty Clinic, which already has two locations in Barcelona, ​​has expansion plans marked by this recognition. This award comes at an important moment, marking the beginning of a new phase of EVO’s development and consolidation in the advanced aesthetics field.





