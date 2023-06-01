EVP no longer wants to talk about nature restoration law

The European People’s Party (EPP) is backing out of talks on the much talked about nature restoration law. This means that other groups in the European Parliament will have to try to find a deal without the support of the Christian Democrats and the Conservatives, to which the CD&V is also affiliated.

The Nature Restoration Act has been a target of EVPs for some time. The largest group in the European Parliament even wants the entire proposal to be rejected. The group’s complete withdrawal from parliamentary negotiations, pending a vote in the responsible committee and plenary, is due to the fact that the other groups have not addressed “(its) concerns”.

Group leader Manfred Weber says, “In its current form, the nature restoration law will reduce food production in Europe, drive up food prices even further, potentially undermine food security in Africa and block infrastructure projects.” which are critical to our climate change.” , The latter argument also came to the fore in Belgium, notably after Prime Minister Alexander de Crew filed a petition last week to press the “pause button” when dealing with nature restoration legislation. The proposal is also under fire in other member states. Normally, EU countries vote on their common position on 20 June.

With the Nature Restoration Act, the European Commission wants to restore biodiversity and ecosystems and join hands with nature against climate change. It includes targets and obligations with the application of at least 20 percent of all those restoration measures to nature by 2030 as a main objective. However, opposition to this proposal has been growing among the EPP and other groups on the right side of the hemisphere for some time.

According to Belgian MEP Saskia Bricmont (Ecolo), the fact that the EPP is asking the Commission for an alternative proposal and does not want to continue negotiations on the current text shows a “cowardice that will cost us all”. . She talks of a “criminal” attitude towards farmers and nature, which “endangers our future”.

Kathleen van Brampt (Voorit) is also disappointed. “No one wins here. Least of all are the farmers and industries that the EPP claims to protect. Nonetheless, the debate over nature restoration legislation has little to do with content. It has become a symbol and the EPP defends it every now and then.” Wants to reduce the cost. A very counterproductive way of doing politics.