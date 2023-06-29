‘Ex On The Beach: Double Dutch’: Old Acquaintance Megan Enters And Immediately Causes Drama

ex on the beach came back. The ninth season started a few weeks ago. After two weeks of calm, the drama really seems to be starting. And for a few in the middle there’s even newcomer Megan. She appeared as Dylan’s ex “The Tornado” last weekend.,

the concept of ex on the beach Is simple. go there 8 Original On a sunny beach holiday with lots of booze and luxury. Although at first glance it looks like it would be a dream vacation for everyone, that thought is quickly squashed.

Occasionally a former person appears on the beach who has since been part of the group. Of course it creates the necessary drama. Although there have been a few ex-boyfriends appearances over the past two weeks, the arrival of a new ex was undoubtedly the most special.

Megan Deceever

At the beginning of the third episode, the residents of the villa are immediately presented with a surprise. Dylan, Joey and Maxim must head to the beach and an ex will be waiting for them there. So there’s no doubt it was about a woman, and that alone created some tension.

Finally, Megan Deceiver emerges from the ocean as Dylan’s ex-wife. Megan has long been known to the public for her involvement temptation island some years ago. She attended there with her then-boyfriend, Kevin, who called her “cookie round” several times. In the end, she soon fell in love with Joshua.

a small coin

Following her entry, Megan immediately goes on a date with Joey and this has already created a lot of tension. When they returned home to the villa the two wasted no time and went into the shower together. Even after the party, the two throw a party at Joey’s bedside.

And although Megan picked out another single the next day, it seems Joey and Megan have found each other after the recording. Now multiple sources are reporting that the two will be holidaying together. Is there really something else going on there, we will know only later.

Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch Can be seen every Sunday on MTV and every Tuesday on Streamz.