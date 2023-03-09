Excellent Launch in Pokémon GO: what it is and how to do it

The Excellent Throws are the most difficult to perform Pokémon GO. In this brief guide we tell you what is Excellent Launch and how is it done. All the details just below, keep reading:

What are Excellent Throws in Pokémon GO and how are they done?

Pokémon GO allows us to enjoy the saga in another way: walking while we go with our smartphone we can capture the Pokémon we meet. When it’s time to catch them we must throw the Poké Ball at them by sliding our finger on the screen. AND depending on when we throw the Poké Ball and where we hit it, we will have more or less chances of catching them.

If we throw the Poké Ball when the inner circle is very small and we hit inside, it will be an Excellent Throw

Each pokemon has two circles: outer one that more or less delimits the size of the hit box of the creature in question, and a smaller inner circle that can be of different colors depending on the chances we have of catching it (green are many, red are few). This smaller circle also reduces its size until it reaches the minimum, at which point it resets and returns to being as large as possible. Great Throws are awarded by hitting when the inner circle is almost as small as possible.

Inner Circle Size Launch Type Large, almost identical to the one in the outer circle Good! Medium Brilliant! Small, almost to the minimum Excellent!

In other words: Pokémon GO rewards aim and precision when throwing Poké Balls to the Pokémon that we capture, since this makes us have a greater chance of catching them. We also get additional experience if a Great! manage to catch the pokemon.

How to make Excellent Throws in Pokémon GO with ease?

now that you know what is an Excellent Throw in Pokémon GO, we are going to tell you how to make them easily. Since each pokemon has a hit box different depending on its size, this means that the bigger a Pokémon is, the bigger its circle will be and therefore the easier it will be to land an Excellent Throw. For example, there are Pokémon like Onix whose hit box it is extremely large, which makes it very easy to get an Excellent Throw.

If you have reached this guide in February 2023, it was surely because obtaining an Excellent Throw is one of the requirements to complete the Regirock, Regice and Registeel Temporary Research and thus be able to catch them.

The Regirock, Regice and Registeel Temporary Research in February 2023 ask us to make an Excellent Throw to complete it and be able to catch them

