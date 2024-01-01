Exchange founder predicts 30% decline

important point: BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes predicted that Bitcoin would decline by 30% in the first quarter of 2024.

“I am preparing for a brutal defeat of all crypto tourists in March this year,” he wrote on his blog.

Similarly, Hayes believes that BTC will rise between January and February and that the correction will be “healthy” before moving upwards again.

Three reasons for Bitcoin’s decline

The reverse repo program (RRP), if it goes as close to zero as expected, will cause the market to experience a recession. Furthermore, he linked the decline in PVP balances to the need for liquidity injections and alternative sources to maintain market momentum. Renewal of Bank Term Financing Program (BTFP). If this does not happen on March 12 (something that could happen in an election year), banks will not have money to exchange for Treasury bonds. The Fed will meet on March 20 and the institution is expected to announce its first rate cut. If this does not happen, it will affect the stock market as well as the cryptocurrency market.

What’s next for Bitcoin?

The co-founder of the exchange made it clear that he expects so There will be a boom in January and February Spot on for Leading Cryptocurrency Thanks to the Launch of Bitcoin ETF Will get approval soonSaid.

,I hope Bitcoin will experience Healthy improvement of 20% to 30% Whatever level it reached in early March. The failure could be even more serious if the Bitcoin ETF has already begun trading., there is.

The expert highlighted that hundreds of billions of dollars of fiat money will flow into the BTC ETF, something that will bring the price closer to its all-time high of $69,000.

,30% to 40% correction could easily be seen due to decline in dollar liquidity“The businessman added.

It should be noted that Hayes is optimistic about the future of Bitcoin: “With that brief market turmoil over, the cryptocurrency could rise again amid speculation about the impact of the impending Bitcoin block reward halving.,

In several interviews Hayes has said that he projects Bitcoin one million dollars In the following years.

BTC rose 1.7% to over $44,000 in the last 24 hours.