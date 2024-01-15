Exchange Rates Today, March 7 by Investing.com



Investing.com – The session begins this Thursday, March 7, with the US dollar strengthening against the US dollar after it was announced that inflation in Mexico was slowing. The price of the dollar has decreased today and remains below 16.90 units, while the market has absorbed the message of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell before the United States Congress, who said that the rate of interest rate cuts will be reduced this year. Will go. Rate of interest.

According to real-time data from Investing.com, at around 06:30, Mexico City time, the exchange rate of the dollar to the Mexican peso was located at 16.85 units, with the local currency gaining 0.13%.

At the same time, the dollar index, which measures the growth of this currency against a basket of six other main currencies, saw a decline of 0.2%, reaching 103.17 units.

Thus, the Mexican peso continues its winning streak while the dollar is weakening, while the market is seeing less risk on higher rates after Powell said that an interest rate cut will happen sometime this year. Short-term risks of a recession in the world’s largest economy have been ruled out. Rate of interest.

Jorge Gordillo Arias, Director of Economic and Stock Market Analysis, commented, “Although investors are still aware of when the main central banks will start the process of lowering interest rates, they are more likely to slow down as economic activity cools down.” “Feeling comfortable too.” In Sibanco.

This Thursday, Powell will continue his appearance before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, with a message similar to the one he issued yesterday before the Financial Services Committee of the House of Representatives.

Furthermore, the Mexican peso maintained its strength this morning after the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported that it cooled to an annualized rate of 4.40% in February from the 4.88% recorded in January.

Meanwhile, core inflation stood at 4.64%, slightly above the 4.62% expected by economists, but slower than the 4.76% annual rate recorded in January.

Data released this morning increased the likelihood that the Bank of Mexico (Banexico) will announce its first interest rate cut at its meeting on March 21, narrowing the gap with respect to the Fed’s rate levels. This has been one of the factors that has contributed to the historical appreciation of the national currency.

“Inflation has slowed down but is still well above Banxico’s target, so a cut would be expected, but it is also indicating that this will not be a recessionary cycle, i.e. it will stop, see “How” Will this cut affect inflation and then continue the decline,” commented Gabriela Siller Pagaza, director of economic and financial analysis at Grupo Financiero Base.

Grupo Financiero Base expects that throughout 2024, Mexico’s monetary authorities will cut rates by 100 bp and close the year at a level of 10.25%.

