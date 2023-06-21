Tens of thousands of music fans flocked to Worth Farm in southwest England on Wednesday for the launch of Glastonbury, the much-loved music festival that will see Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys perform this weekend .

Excited fans donned sunhats and camping gear at the grounds of the world’s biggest open-air arts and music festival, ready to watch hundreds of acts over five days at British singer Elton John’s final UK show on Sunday night.

Other performers included singers Joseph/Cat Stevens, Blondie, rappers Lizzo and Lil Nas X, Lana Del Rey, Rick Astley, and a Friday night mystery act on the main stage known simply as “The Churnups”. Which some people consider rock. The band is the Foo Fighters.

Heavy rain lashed Glastonbury’s 900-acre grassy grounds on Wednesday, although that didn’t deter many fans wearing wellington boots to wade through the muddy grounds.

“It’s 1:30am in the morning and we still have a few hours to go, but I’m looking forward to next week,” said Tom Hemmings, from Bristol.

“This is Elton John’s last performance, so I’m really looking forward to seeing it.”

There was still doubt over the status of Arctic Monkeys’ Friday night performance on the Pyramid’s main stage following a throat infection from lead singer Alex Turner, which forced the Sheffield rock band to cancel a show in Ireland this week.

Founded 53 years ago by Michael Avis, Glastonbury usually sells out before the headliner is announced, given the strength of previous lineups.

Tickets for the 2023 edition sold out in an hour when they went on sale in November. For resale five months later, it took just six minutes.

Glastonbury Scoop Hemmings said, “I’ve done a festival before, but I’ve never got tickets here.”

Last year’s festival, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, featured artists from Paul McCartney to Billie Eilish and was attended by 210,000 fans.